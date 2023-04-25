The weather has painted some beautiful pictures in snow and sunshine for us this spring. Nowhere are better places to enjoy the beauty than Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks. And here’s a secret that many of us know around here: If you’re going to go to Yellowstone, this is the time to do it.
Yellowstone is a dream destination for millions of people all over the world. More than three million people visited last year. Some spend years saving money and vacation time for that once-in-a-lifetime Yellowstone visit. For us, it’s a day trip on a single tank of gas. But don’t take it for granted; the park holds equal beauty for everyone from near and far. And this time of year, the transition from a particularly snowy winter to what promises to be a warmer than average summer creates a unique beauty that only early visitors have a chance to savor.
In case you missed it, Yellowstone officially opened its West Yellowstone entrance last Friday. And last Saturday I was there. Here’s what I found.
Those millions of people who visit Yellowstone were not there yet. There were some minor traffic slowdowns when critters were present, but no more than a handful of cars were involved in any of them. There was plenty of elbow room for everyone who wanted to take a look or a picture. Sad to say, some people were already getting too close to the big animals and ignoring the “too close!” warnings of others.
Campgrounds and most stores, restaurants, and services won’t begin to open until May. But no worries, you can get a pizza and that special “I’ve Been To Yellowstone” t-shirt in West Yellowstone on your way in and out.
Not all the roads are open yet, either. Until later in the season, you can’t get farther south than Old Faithful or any farther east than Canyon Village. When you enter, they’ll give you a newspaperexplaining the road opening schedule. But the roads that were open were in beautiful shape; only a little slush was seen as I headed north toward Norris. Off the road, snow was beginning to disappear at the lower elevations but was still knee-deep or more as you went up. It was chilly, but like here, when the sun shone, and the wind didn’t blow, it wasn’t bad at all. Nothing Teton Valley people can’t handle.
The changes from place to place through the open sections of the park were surprising to see. It was almost like traveling in time. Wet, muddy fields in one place became packed snow just a little way up the road. And the geothermal activity played other tricks too. There was frost in the trees near active geysers and hot steaming pools. For us, that means we’ve had freezing fog. There it means steam with freezing temperatures.
There was only one disappointment. To me, one of the best parts of going to Yellowstone early is seeing the newborn buffalo calves. Last weekend, there were plenty of grown buffalo to be seen, but not a calf in sight. A little too early after a winter like this one, I guess. That only means one thing; gotta go back there again soon.
