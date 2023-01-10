...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow, moderate at times. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches in the lower valleys with 4 to 7 inches likely above 6000
feet.
* WHERE...Island Park and Driggs region.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The time to gather your resources is now, not after the situation starts.
The good amount of snow and sub-zero temperatures we’ve gotten so far this season have tested our preparedness for winter weather. Some may have been surprised by the current conditions compared to the last couple of years. But the fact is, the winter weather we’ve seen this season is far from as severe as it has been and undoubtedly will be again. You ain’t seen nothin’ yet.
We’ve shared quite a few ideas in the Teton Valley News Weather Blog about driving in winter, avalanche safety, and other concerns for those on the go and out enjoying the beauty of our mountain winters. Grand Targhee’s Mountain Safety Guides are a great example. But for those who choose to hunker down or cozy up in their dens during severe weather, what can they do to make sure their households are safe and comfortable when the wild Arctic breaks loose, heads for Idaho, and settles in for a spell?
Fortunately, there are resources out there that can get you started in the right direction. In my experience, the most valuable resources here are your neighbors, good people who have lived and worked here in the valley for decades and know very well what to expect and how to deal with it. They’d be the first to help you out of a bad situation but would much rather help you avoid it in the first place.
Teton County Idaho and Wyoming each have Emergency Management departments that supply a wealth of valuable information and suggestions about preparedness for all sorts of events that might occur, including severe weather. A great place to start is the Teton County Family/Individual Disaster Plan found in the Emergency Management—Civil Defense section of the Teton County Idaho website. This excellent two-part document will guide you and your household through everything you need to know to be as prepared as possible for any emergency situation that might arise. The only things I had to add to it for my own household were the Cheetos.
I was recently contacted by Anthony from the Milavetz Law Firm out of Montana. As a public service, they have put together an excellent guide to winter storm safety on their website, which I encourage everyone to look over. Even if you’ve been here since the Tetons formed, there might be something in this resource that makes you slap your forehead and say, “Why didn’t I think of that?” My forehead is permanently bruised from doing that.
