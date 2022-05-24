Crazy weather, isn’t it? One day it’s sunny and warm; the next, it’s stormy, windy, and cold. And that wind! The property damage this spring alone is jaw-dropping. Is something jerking us around, weather-wise? In a way, yes. That thing is called the jet stream.
Jet streams have been observed in the atmospheres of Earth and other planets, but in Teton Valley, the ones that affect our weather, for good or bad, are the ones that blow around the Earth. And around here, the north polar jet is the one we usually mean by “the” jet stream. But what is it, and what does it have to do with our wind and weather changes?
To start from the beginning, while the Earth was cooling and I was just a little boy, an atmosphere began to form above the hot rocks. Long story short, the sun made the atmosphere warmer at the equator, so it tended to rise there, and cooler at the poles, so it sank. This up and down movement set up global flow patterns that the rising and falling air follows. As cold air descends at the north pole, it hits the Earth and flows down our way toward Teton Valley. But it’s a long trip, and during the day, the sun shines on it and warms it up a bit along the way. When the air warms up enough, it wants to rise again. Then it gets another nudge upward. Long about our latitude, the southbound air meets up with northbound air heading up from the tropics, and where the two meet, the only way to go is up. Now, if the Earth weren’t turning, that would be the end of the story, but because it is, that puts a spin on things. The rising air spins up into a fast-moving river high above our heads, something like a jet, something like a stream. Hmm, what should we call it?
This rapid river of air has no banks to keep it in place, so it’s free to meander side to side and up and down, split up, and merge back together, all within broad general boundaries. At the same time, the jet stream denotes the boundary between colder arctic air and warmer subtropical air. You can’t look up and see it, but when aircraft and weather balloon reports tell us the jet stream has meandered south of us, we’ll be in the colder air, and when it’s north of us, we’ll be warmer. So far this season, the jet has been hanging around to our south or just overhead of us, resulting in a cooler than usual spring.
The fastest part of the jet stream can move at well over 100 MPH. It usually stays up there above 30,000 feet, but that can vary. When it’s nearly overhead and dips down low, we can feel the fringes on the ground as strong wind. Other factors, like temperature change with altitude, can also affect how strong the wind gets down here, making wind forecasts tricky.
Airmen and women (air persons?) have known about the jet stream for a long time. Flying with it while going west to east saves fuel and takes less time. Avoiding it while going east to west is a good idea,, too; you’d hate to fly all day and realize you’ve gone nowhere. Clear air turbulence near the jet stream can be pretty bad too. But for those of us on the ground, when it gets windy for a long time, remember to blame the jet stream, not the weatherman.