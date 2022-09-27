It’s been one thing after another as this summer wraps up. Smoky wildfires, wind, excessive heat, long dry spells… but while all that was going on, the leaves were quietly going through their normal change from green to the brilliant fall colors that brighten up our forests and roadsides this time of year.
Current predictions call for peak leaf color to arrive in Teton Valley the week of October 10th. Peak colors can be seen this week in Grand Teton National Park and the southern part of Yellowstone, according to SmokyMountains.com Fall Foliage map.
Time to revisit a guest blog written in 2015 by our friend Tom Nell which explains the science behind the beauty.
Most of us have been under the impression that it is the first frost or series of freezing temperatures that sets off the fall color changes in the deciduous trees and bushes. Actually, the change gets put in motion much earlier as the days become shorter and the nights cooler.
The green we see in the leaves comes from chlorophyll. When the production of chlorophyll is reduced due to the cooler temperatures and shorter days, we begin to see the other colors that are already in the leaves, particularly yellow and orange. The cooler temperatures also stimulate other pigments such as red and purple.
Surprisingly, the weather most suitable for a spectacular display of fall color is a few weeks of warm sunny days with clear cool nights that remain above freezing.
Here in Teton Valley our fall color usually peaks between the last week in September and the second week of October. The Cottonwoods give notice with the first hints of yellow followed by the more brilliant reds and purples of chokecherry, serviceberry, huckleberry and gooseberry. A great drive to find fall color is Horseshoe Canyon. Every year is different, so be sure to get out and enjoy what we are given. It is one of life’s simple pleasures.
Still more beautiful photos, and more insight into what makes the difference in fall color seasons, can be found here in The Old Farmer’s Almanac.