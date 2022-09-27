Victor

The hills above the Wildwood Room in Victor "catch fire" the good way, September 20, 2016.

It’s been one thing after another as this summer wraps up. Smoky wildfires, wind, excessive heat, long dry spells… but while all that was going on, the leaves were quietly going through their normal change from green to the brilliant fall colors that brighten up our forests and roadsides this time of year.

Current predictions call for peak leaf color to arrive in Teton Valley the week of October 10th. Peak colors can be seen this week in Grand Teton National Park and the southern part of Yellowstone, according to SmokyMountains.com Fall Foliage map.