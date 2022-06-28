On the afternoon of June 20th, Craig was turning into his street south of Packsaddle when he saw a thin, rotating tail hanging down from a storm cloud just north of Driggs. As he watched, he was relieved to see it dissipate. “Had my fingers crossed that it died out - was pretty much headed right for my house,” said Craig.
The National Weather Service in Pocatello had just issued a Special Weather Statement about the approaching storm with the comment: “Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service.” I’d say they nailed that one. But what, exactly, was it that Craig and others spotted that afternoon? Let’s use the process of elimination to figure it out.
First of all, it was not a tornado. Before any rotating funnel becomes a tornado, it has to touch down. To say “tornado on the ground” is redundant and says the same thing twice. (Ok, I’ll stop.) If the rotating funnel contacts water, it’s a waterspout; this certainly wasn’t that, either.
We often see shards of clouds hanging down from storm clouds. They can look ominous, but unless they are rotating, they are just harmless impostors known as scud. Light shafts poking down through a hole in the clouds can fool you too, but they don’t rotate either. Rotation was apparent in what Craig saw that Monday afternoon, so scud is also out from consideration.
Dust devils are often seen spinning around here, and more often, they are unseen swirls of rising air that can take drivers by surprise when they haven’t picked up enough dust and debris to be seen. The swirl pushes your car one way and then the other. They don’t touch down, they form from the ground up, so this was no dust devil.
The remaining possibilities are a funnel cloud or a cold air funnel. But the difference is like asking whether something is a dog or a chihuahua. A cold air funnel is a kind of funnel cloud, and if a cold air funnel touches down, which they rarely do, they are technically tornadoes, albeit small, weak ones. Cold air funnels form when cold air overhead begins to rotate under a shower or thunderstorm. On that Monday, we had a thunderstorm going on, and the air overhead was cold. It was definitely a funnel cloud, but whether it formed by mechanisms associated with cold air funnels or not, I don’t know.
Funnel clouds are not unheard of in Teton Valley, but in 15 years of looking, I have not seen one right over the valley myself. I even missed the one on Monday, dang it. But thank goodness sharp eyed observers saw it and reported what they saw. When you see something like that, it’s a good idea to document it with the National Weather Service in Pocatello or, if you’re in Wyoming, Riverton. They won't issue a Tornado Warning based on sightings of a small, high-based funnel, but they will alert folks that it's there.