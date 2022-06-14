What’s so bad about a drought, you might ask. Why is everyone so worried about it? Less rain means more sunny outdoor summer fun, right?
This blog is for those who have never been through multiple drought years around here to help you know what to expect. There won’t be a lot of data and statistics, just memories.
The most obvious impact of a drought is on the agricultural community. But if you think about it, since we all eat, an agricultural impact affects us all. Add drought-related food shortages and high prices to already stressful shopping caused by supply chain issues and inflation, and you will see why everyone is so worried about it. But that’s just the start.
Not many of us have forgotten the smoke and, at times, dangerously poor air quality we suffered last year from wildfires. Some came from nearby fires, but the most persistent smoke day in and day out came to us via upper air currents from fires hundreds of miles away. Of course, drought plays a major role in the number and size of wildfires that burn. Add that plenty of fuel to burn, courtesy of these late fall rains, and a shortage of wildland firefighters this year, and again, you will see why everyone is so worried about it.
You may have noticed that we live in a windy wonderland. In dry years, the wind blows up dust more easily and often into dust storms that can make travel as hazardous as any blizzard. Add that to the knowledge that the annoying dust in the air is actually precious soil blowing away from a grower’s livelihood, and you will see why everyone is so worried about it.
Animals also feel the drought. Horses and cattle have a hard time finding food, too. And when wildfires threaten their grazing lands, we quickly learn the value of working cowboys and good people with horse trailers. But that isn’t all. When wild critters can’t find enough food in the hills due to dry conditions or fire, they come calling on our lawns and gardens to satisfy their appetites. Add that to the growing number of newcomers to the area who may not understand the seriousness of a close encounter with a moose or bear or wildcat, and you will see why everyone is so worried about it.
Finally, there are the impacts of droughts on our heads, not the kind that cause concussions, but the other kind. Hot, dry weather puts people on edge and shortens tempers. Normally easy-going folks get tired of it and start to cast blame. Sometimes it’s the hard-working water masters, doing their best to fairly and legally parcel out the sparse water supply and never making everyone happy all the time, who take the heat. Sometimes it goes to faraway areas of the country that need water too or are suffering directly from the flames that bring smoke our way. Add to that the itchy eyes, headaches, runny noses, economic woes, the sputtering water faucet, and annoyance at not being able to enjoy our favorite outdoor fun, and you will see why everyone is so worried about it.
We have been through droughts before, and this one may not be as bad as those, thanks to the recent spring rains. So if we stay cool, be smart, use water in sparing, conservative ways, and work together, helping each other out when things get tough, we’ll get through this one too. That’s the Teton Valley way. That and dancing for rain.