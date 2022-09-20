September Snow

The earliest snow in the past 15 years was in 2017.

With the hint of a chance of accumulating snow in some forecasts this week, people are thinking about the unusual weather we’ve had, the triple dip La Nina forecast, and wondering just how weird this winter will be.

Not all forecasters called for snow in Teton Valley this week. Those that did, put it on Thursday night and Friday morning. If you are reading this after September 23rd, you will know whether they were right or not. If we didn’t wake up to a white Friday, remember that Teton Valley Weather never forecast snow that day. If we did, forget it. As of this writing, the National Weather Service mentioned accumulating snow above 10,000 feet elevation on that day.

