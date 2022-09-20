With the hint of a chance of accumulating snow in some forecasts this week, people are thinking about the unusual weather we’ve had, the triple dip La Nina forecast, and wondering just how weird this winter will be.
Not all forecasters called for snow in Teton Valley this week. Those that did, put it on Thursday night and Friday morning. If you are reading this after September 23rd, you will know whether they were right or not. If we didn’t wake up to a white Friday, remember that Teton Valley Weather never forecast snow that day. If we did, forget it. As of this writing, the National Weather Service mentioned accumulating snow above 10,000 feet elevation on that day.
But just how unusual would a dusting of snow on the valley floor be in September? Who in the world keeps track of things like that? Your genial Teton Valley weatherman raises his hand. If we get accumulating snow before the end of the month, it will be the fifth time in the past 15 years. Measurable September dustings happened in 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2019.
The earliest snow of those was in 2017 when we woke up to snow on September 16th. We’ve already passed that date this year, but there’s still some September left. If we do (or did) get snow on the 23rd, it will be the second earliest in 15 years; the others were on September 26th, 29th, and 30th.
But two out of three times, the first snow waits until October. In recent years, the latest it’s come was in 2014 when it happened on the 26th. Snow before Halloween is pretty much a given in the valley, but that year it was a close call, less than a week.
How unusual will this winter be? A September snow might be the first clue. Stay tuned.