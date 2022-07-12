Sometimes it’s hard to write a weather blog and keep it all about the weather. Sometimes the people you meet along the way are just as impressive as the most impressive storm Teton Valley has ever seen. And often, these people are the grassroots of this valley. So it is with Steve Woolstenhulme and the little piece of heaven he, hi brother Vern, and their family have been enjoying for generations. They are currently polishing it up into one of the Gem State’s most beautiful 27-acre gems, the LZ Ranch and Lodge. The lodge itself might look familiar, it used to be the day spa behind the Rusty Parrot Hotel in Jackson. Vern and Steve moved it over here after the hotel burned and have added to it since.
Meeting Steve began with a simple weather question back in February. Steve asked me if I had any data about cloud cover in Teton Valley. Why? He powers LZ Lodge totally off-grid, mainly with solar energy. The lodge uses his homemade power for lights, fans, refrigeration, and the water pump that keeps the faucets flowing with clean water from his own membrane water treatment system. When the clouds are thick and long-lasting, Steve has to know, even when he’s at his home in Provo. Then he must supplement the solar power with the seldom-used 6600-watt generator. So clouds were the weather connection here, but wait, there’s more!
Solar power at the LZ begins with two large panels discretely nestled back in the willows. You'll have to look hard to find them. Unlike roof-mounted panels, Steve has these on movable mounts that he made, in part, from pieces of pipe left over from his father’s oil drilling days. Their angle can be adjusted, 20 degrees in the summer to catch the high sun, and 60 degrees in winter to let the snow slide off. Buried cables lead from the panels to the solar shed, where charge controllers feed power into two banks of storage batteries. From there, enough energy is delivered by invisibly buried cables to the lodge where it was this day keeping more than 20 people comfortable, day and night.
The family had gathered to celebrate Steve and Carma’s 50th anniversary, including a bunkhouse full of kids who wanted to keep their phones, computers, and TV sets going. They were not disappointed, even though they found the most fun outdoors, sampling the joys of old-fashioned ranch life.
Why off-grid? Steve explained that since the lodge is located miles from the highway, it would have cost upwards of $40 K to run power lines there. Making their own power seemed like a better option. Solar isn’t their only source of power. There’s propane for heat, and Steve is currently installing a water turbine generator at the side of one of two well-stocked ponds built by his family, 70 and 40 years ago, respectively. The water, as it falls from the upper lake to the lower, has the potential to supply an additional thousand watts of power for the pavilion and yurts going up in another part of the property.
Steve had a library of stories to tell about the old days in Teton Valley, and in that setting, they didn’t seem very long ago at all. In 1888 his great grandparents were visiting Teton Valley when they were drifted in by one of our early October blizzards. Unable to return home to Rexburg, their daughter Lizzie was born in Chapin on October 15th. As far as we know, that made Steve’s grandmother the first child ever born in Teton Valley. One hundred years and five months later, when Lizzie died in Teton Valley, one of our late March blizzards postponed her funeral and burial. She came in and went out with Teton Valley’s weather.
Weather and the history of this beautiful valley are inseparable. It was the weather that created the fertile hunting grounds that supported native people for centuries. Summer attracted trappers here for their rendezvous. Winter weather provided the challenges the pioneers overcame as they struggled to build the settlements we now call home. The weather has shaped our history, and in places like LZ Ranch, where that resourceful pioneer spirit, coping with conditions and using them to advantage when we can, weather continues to shape the Teton Valley of tomorrow.