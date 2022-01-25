We’re still keeping a close eye on the water situation. Recent heavy precipitation, especially in the mountains around our Henry’s Fork watershed, is helping. The trade-off for all of the trouble the snow caused travelers is that the water supply in the snow around us was up to 95% of average at the end of last week. That’s better than this time last year.
Our watershed comprises three main reservoirs, which are, on average, 80% full at this time of year. At the end of last week’s snows, they were 82% full, another good sign. The Island Park Reservoir is 6% above average.
The official water year begins on October 1st. Since then, we have enjoyed 109% of our average water in the snowpack in the mountains around our watershed, according to Dr. Van Kirk of the Henry’s Fork Foundation. Here on the Teton Valley floor at my CoCoRaHS measuring station north of the airport in Driggs, I have recorded just a hair over 8 inches of water, mostly in the form of snow, since October 1st. That’s just a couple of hairs above the 30-year average. The equivalent of a 3.9-inch rainfall is sitting in the snowpack on my garden right now, just waiting to melt in the spring. Last year at this time, there were just 2 ½ inches there.
Combined with a fairly confident long-term outlook of wet weather returning early in February, that all allows for some cautious optimism that last year’s drought won’t be repeated. Come on, groundhog, it’s all up to you! We want plenty of sunshine on February 2nd to send you into your hole and give us six more weeks of winter.