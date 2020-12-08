How did November go by to you, slow as a sloth or fast as a falcon? And did it feel especially cold or snowy? Let’s have a look at the data and see how it compared to non-2020 Novembers.
Around here, a normal November will have daytime highs in the low 40s F and nighttime lows in the upper teens. This November was very normal by that measure, with daytime highs averaging 41 and nighttime lows averaging 17. That may be the most normal thing that can be said about November of 2020.
As far as snowfall goes, the total measured for the month at this measuring location near the airport in Driggs was nearly 16 inches of snow, much higher than the 8.6 inch average we expect on a normal November. Several longtime residents tell me they can’t remember a recent year when the long-lasting snow started this early.
We often point out that what really matters, in the long run, isn’t how deep the snow is but how much water it contains. If you melted down that snow and measured the water content, the total precipitation this November was the equivalent of 2.7 inches of rainfall. Compare that to the average 1.1 inch precipitation total in an average November, usually one of the driest months of the year for Teton Valley.
As we move into December, we have experienced much drier conditions the first week of the month than we did in November. Daytime highs have been a little warmer than average, but nighttime lows have been colder. It’s pretty early in December to draw conclusions, but so far, the clear nights the first week of the month have combined with natural and man-made phenomena to make for some new and unusual stargazing opportunities.
Remember that night back in 1226 when Jupiter and Saturn got so close they seemed to almost touch? Seems like yesterday, doesn’t it? Well, we’re in for it again right after sunset on the 21st of this month, the Winter Solstice. More on that as the big day draws near and the chances of cloudless evening skies become more clear.