Those Beautiful Fields

Those Beautiful Fields

According to the August 5th edition of Intermountain Farm and Ranch, this part of Idaho has a volunteer problem, too many of them. To understand why that’s a problem and what it has to do with the weather, first you have to know that to growers, a volunteer is a crop plant that grows where you didn’t plant it, at least not this season. So a volunteer potato is one that survived the winter underground and pops up its head in the spring.

Sounds like a good thing, free bonus potatoes, right? Well, not really. Volunteer potato plants, and the ones that survived the winter in cull piles and sprout there the next year invite pests, including blights, viruses, and the potentially devastating late blight fungus.