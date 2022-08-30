According to the August 5th edition of Intermountain Farm and Ranch, this part of Idaho has a volunteer problem, too many of them. To understand why that’s a problem and what it has to do with the weather, first you have to know that to growers, a volunteer is a crop plant that grows where you didn’t plant it, at least not this season. So a volunteer potato is one that survived the winter underground and pops up its head in the spring.
Sounds like a good thing, free bonus potatoes, right? Well, not really. Volunteer potato plants, and the ones that survived the winter in cull piles and sprout there the next year invite pests, including blights, viruses, and the potentially devastating late blight fungus.
And what has this got to do with the weather? In short, everything. Volunteer potatoes only show up when winter soil temperatures don’t drop low enough to kill them. Jeff Miller, a potato scientist with Rupert-based Miller Research, says, “It does show our climate is changing because we never used to have volunteers, and yet it’s been more common in the last couple of years.”
To determine the risk of volunteer potatoes showing up, Phillip Warton, an Associate Professor at the University of Idaho, developed a plan. Soil temperatures are monitored at both 2 inches and 4 inches deep. If the temperature at both depths falls below 27 F for more than 120 hours during the winter, the risk of volunteer potatoes is low; they can’t survive that. If the temperature falls below that level at one depth but not the other, the risk of volunteers is moderate. And if the soil temperature fails to reach 27 degrees or lower at either depth for 120 hours combined between the beginning of November and the end of March, then the risk of volunteers is high.
By Warton’s method, Tetonia is among the areas at high risk for volunteers this season, along with Ririe, Osgood, Shelley, American Falls, Aberdeen, Golden Valley, Picabo, Twin Falls, and Fairfield. “There were very few instances where the soil temperature got below 27 degrees – maybe it did for one hour here and one hour there,” said Warton.
So does this mean the blight is on? Not necessarily. According to Jeff Miller, “We didn’t have any late blight in 2021 and it’s very, very likely that culls and volunteers will not be carrying the pathogen… If we had late blight show up one year I would want to use Warton’s tool to show what’s the likelihood of volunteers showing up.”
The last time late blight reached epidemic levels in these parts was in 2015 when the growing season remained relatively cool and wet, very different from this summer. Once again, weather may be the key factor that makes the difference between a potentially bad situation and an actual disaster.
Thanks to Intermountain Farm and Ranch, the University of Idaho, Miller Research, and to Sarah for calling my attention to this important impact of the weather on our local community.