One good thing about spring snowfall like we had on Saturday is that it covers up the vole trails in your yard and fields, so you don’t have to look at them. Now is the time of year, though, between the snow and the tall grass, when those networks of vole tunnels become most visible. To us, vole burrows may be unsightly, and voles can do a lot of damage to young trees and other things you are trying to grow out there. But to big birds and other critters, a large vole population looks like a banquet. They are an important part of the native ecosystem around here, like it or not.
I once had a theory that long winters when snow cover lingered into spring let voles live and multiply safely under cover longer, resulting in a large vole population that year. That seemed to be true for several seasons, but I’m not so sure about it this year. The snow cover disappeared early, and there are still plenty of voles out there in my yard. Biologists tell us that the swings in yearly vole population are a natural ebb and flow created by supply and demand, available food compared to population size.
Voles are active year-round; they don’t hibernate or migrate. But you don’t notice them as much at other times of the year when grass or snow covers their presence. And active little critters they are! When they aren’t eating, they’re breeding. Spring is the peak of their breeding season, but they breed year-round. In their short lifetime, usually less than one year, one mating pair of voles can produce dozens of offspring, maybe ten litters of 3 to 6 young at a time. Each of those babies is ready to start a family of their own just over a month after birth. Rabbits have nothing on voles in that department.
Growers and those who enjoy nice soft grassy yards use various methods to control their vole population. But because voles are so prolific, it is difficult to eliminate them faster than they can reproduce. My three lazy cats are worthless against them; only one even tries. When she scores, she likes to show it off at our doorstep, which adds a whole new dimension to unsightly. Some folks place smoke bombs or water hoses in vole holes to try and drive them away, but because vole tunnels are partially above ground, the effect of those methods is limited. Commercial repellents, used cat litter, and noisemakers, like a clicking windmill stuck in the ground, can be used to fend them off from one spot and drive them to another. Each vole family likes from a tenth to one acre of land to call their own. For large areas, limiting the voles’ food supply and protective cover by mowing the grass and clearing the brush can be helpful too. (Not to mention the added benefit of providing defensible space against wildfire in a drought year.) But it’s important to remember that voles are part of the nature we all enjoy so much here in this beautiful place. Without them, things just wouldn’t be the same.