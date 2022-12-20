...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, moderate to heavy snow,
blowing and drifting snow, and high wind. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Cities of Ashton, Tetonia, Botts Pass, and Driggs. Teton
Valley.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM Wednesday to noon MST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Blowing and drifting snow
could cause road closures. The hazardous conditions will impact
the morning and evening commute. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.
&&
It’s the holiday time of year. Time to set aside the barometer and the snow measuring stick and take a moment to remember and thank all those who contribute in different ways to the success of the Teton Valley Weather page and the Teton Valley News Weather Blog. The first ones that come to mind are the people I meet daily who tell me how helpful the information is to them. We have a pretty diverse population in Teton Valley, including those who make their living through agriculture, those who commute to jobs in another city each day, those who spend nearly every waking hour on skis, and those whose job it is to serve the public right here in the valley. Each segment of the population is vital, and each one has told me they appreciate and benefit from Teton Valley Weather. You are why we are here; thank you!
The weather information that Teton Valley Weather passes along to you comes from many sources. Chief among them are the people who contribute their ideas and weather observations, either with comments on the weather page or by setting up and maintaining a weather station that reports online for all to see.
And then there are the countless professional meteorologists. They work for the National Weather Service, the National Forest Service, the US Department of Agriculture, non-profit sources like the Henry’s Fork Foundation, and numerous private organizations like my old friends at The Weather Channel. They all provide the public with vast amounts of useful knowledge for the Teton Valley weatherman to comb through.
Thanks, too, to the educators at all levels who taught the weather professionals the skills and reasoning ability they need to do their jobs and who are now preparing the professionals of the future. Without the teachers, we’d all have to start from scratch every generation.
And, most directly of course, thanks to Teton Valley News. Long before I ever dreamed of being your genial Teton Valley weatherman, someone there thought that a freely available weather page on Facebook and a weather blog would be a great way to empower the community.
Thanks to all of these people, this week, Santa can look at Teton Valley Weather from wherever he may be to find the best landing zones for his sleigh (there are many this year), know whether he needs to employ Rudolph, and avoid trouble spots on his journey.
From our family to yours, Merry Christmas, and may all your days be merry and bright.
