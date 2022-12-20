Santa Weather
Cathy Mason

It’s the holiday time of year. Time to set aside the barometer and the snow measuring stick and take a moment to remember and thank all those who contribute in different ways to the success of the Teton Valley Weather page and the Teton Valley News Weather Blog. The first ones that come to mind are the people I meet daily who tell me how helpful the information is to them. We have a pretty diverse population in Teton Valley, including those who make their living through agriculture, those who commute to jobs in another city each day, those who spend nearly every waking hour on skis, and those whose job it is to serve the public right here in the valley. Each segment of the population is vital, and each one has told me they appreciate and benefit from Teton Valley Weather. You are why we are here; thank you!

The weather information that Teton Valley Weather passes along to you comes from many sources. Chief among them are the people who contribute their ideas and weather observations, either with comments on the weather page or by setting up and maintaining a weather station that reports online for all to see.

