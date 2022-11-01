...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall,
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,
Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad,
Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace,
Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton,
Tetonia, Driggs, and Island Park.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and
outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power outages.
Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could severely limit
visibility for drivers, especially along portions of I-84 and
I-15 near Roberts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high
winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in
forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use
caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the
steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider
delaying travel until the high winds subside.
&&
Last week’s Teton Valley News Weather Blog received a great response on the Teton Valley Weather Page. I invited our readers to share any additional tips for driving in the winter here in Teton Valley, and of course, as always, our neighbors came through with lots of helpful suggestions to keep us all safe and happy on the road this winter.
Steven suggested water and food. You never know how long you may be stuck in a snowbank, ditch, or in a long-lasting traffic jam. Having something to eat in the car, even if it’s just comfort food like Cheetos, will keep you… well, comfortable. Water is essential for life too, so by all means take some with you. Just be sure to take it out to the car with you when you leave home, don’t store it in your car or it will be frozen solid when you want a drink.
Jim prepares for winter driving in his 4WD truck with an extra gas can, sandbags, ice melt, shovel, ice scrapper, chains, an overnight bag (in case of getting stuck in Jackson), heavier boots, sleeping bag, heavier coat, and gloves. To that list, Eric added traction boards and a tow rope. I carry a candle in a metal can and some matches to light it. It will provide light, a little heat, and comfort if you’re stuck on a cold, dark night.
Amy reminded us that wildlife is on the move, so slow down for them. If you think hitting a deer, elk, or moose isn’t a big deal, think again.
Rick and Elaine added not to drive faster than you are comfortable driving. You know your car and your capabilities; the other drivers going faster than you might have better tires. Good tires are essential, if you don’t have good winter tires, plan on getting some say Rick and Elaine. I personally drive on siped tires year-round and have never been sorry.
Speaking of tires, Allen let us know that big wide over-sized off-road tires actually reduce traction on slick and icy roads. Dan also points our that 4WD/AWD doesn’t make you invincible. It does nothing for your stopping ability, or lack thereof.
Adam suggests chains as well as snow tires. When I picked up chains for my truck at Kaufman’s, Jerry said, “I hope you never need them.” So far I haven’t. The siped snow tires I got there and some extra weight in the truck bed have always gotten me through, but it’s good to know they’re there.
Rick and Elaine reminded us not just to clear our windshield and all windows of snow but our hoods and roof too. If not, it will blow onto your windshield blinding you or onto the cars behind you blinding them.
Clearing the windshield the old-fashioned way, with a windshield scraper and brush, is the way to do it. Trying to run your wipers and turning on your defroster to remove it can result in a crack in your windshield that runs parallel to your dash.
Melissa adds turning on your headlights manually. Automatic headlights probably won’t come on just because it’s snowing as long as there’s daylight. But when snow is falling, you need those headlights to be seen by other drivers. And you also need to remember to turn them off if you want your car to start for the trip home.
In addition to the right preparation, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the importance of using extreme caution on Hwy 33 and Teton Pass on icy, slushy, snowy mornings and leaving extra space between you and other drivers. Stacey added giving yourself extra time to get where you need to go. Yes, that means getting up a little earlier on those snowy mornings.
Connie points out the importance of getting to know your car. Each car she’s owned in 30 years of driving Teton Pass has handled differently, for example when having to stop completely going up the pass or if there’s an avalanche coming down.
The other side of driving at a pace that is comfortable for you and your vehicle, is Allen’s request that if you are holding up more than two cars please pull over and let them pass.
And when you pass, Rick and Elaine mentioned that rocks laid down by the snow plows tend to accumulate in the median. This means that to avoid throwing those rocks up into their windshield, get two or three car lengths ahead of the car you are passing before returning to the lane.
In addition to knowing your car’s capabilities, it’s important to keep a check on your own frustration. According to Adam, failing to keep calm can cause more issues. Be patient!
If Marlene’s suggestion, “stay home,” is just not possible, here is advice, I’m guessing from a southern weatherman, sent in by Mary:
If you rarely drive on snow, just pretend you’re taking your grandma to church. There’s a platter of biscuits and 2 gallons of sweet tea in glass jars in the back seat. She’s wearing a new dress and holding a crock pot full of gravy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.