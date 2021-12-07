These first weeks of December are kind of winter and kind of not, depending on how you look at it. Following the natural cycle of the Earth and Sun, winter this year will begin at one minute before 9 AM on Tuesday, December 21st. At that moment, the sun will rise and set farther south than ever again in the year, providing us the least daylight of any other 24 hour period.That moment is known as the Winter Solstice, and the point in the sky where the sun shines that day is often given special meaning and marked with stones, statues, or monuments. For ancient growers and hunters, it was important to know that special day so you could plan how many more days you had to survive beforesafely planting yourfirst crops or goingout on a hunting trip without risking a surprise blizzard or hard freeze.
But looking at it another way, winter has already begun. Modern-day meteorologists,orderly and organized as they are, prefer four even seasons of about 90 days each which begin nicely on the first day of a month. For winter, that day was last Wednesday, December 1st. That not only makes figuring meteorological averages easier, but it more closely aligns with real-world temperature patterns. (Honestly,I suspect easy math is the biggest draw, having taught several ofthose modern-daymeteorologists.)
So here we are for a couple more weeks,awkwardlyin between fall and winter. It reminds me of middle school students, being told by some you are grown and by others you are a child. But on December 21st, we will all turn 21, and it will clearlybewinter any way you look at it.Just remember, this isa double-dipping La Niñawinter with all of its “special” quirks. Stay tuned.
