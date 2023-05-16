After a long wait, it looks like spring weather has finally arrived in Teton Valley. The first few days of May looked promising, with three above-average high temperatures in a row. Ah, but it was only a tease. We were in for eight days of below-average temperatures, one of which did not even reach 50 degrees F and one that brought a little snow. Three times, nighttime lows fell into the 20s.
But then came Mother’s Day weekend, and things began to change back to normal. Mother’s Day itself was five degrees above average for the day. So, is this another tease or the start of the spring of 2023?
We had a freezing temperature on the twelfth of the month, well past the normal last freeze date of the fourth of May. But looking ahead, there are no more freezes in the forecast. And daytime highs are forecast to be average or slightly above for days to come. This all agrees with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, calling for average temperatures for us through the rest of May.
Looking ahead even further, the long-term outlooks from the CPC predict above-average temperatures through the end of the year. On the other hand, the Old Farmer’s Almanac sees a cool, wet summer for us, with below-average temperatures in June, August, and September. Which one are you hoping is right? We’ll keep track along with you on the Teton Valley Weather Facebook page. Stay tuned.
(0) comments
