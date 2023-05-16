Snow and Dandelions

Patches of dandelions and snow side by side.

 Bruce Mason

After a long wait, it looks like spring weather has finally arrived in Teton Valley. The first few days of May looked promising, with three above-average high temperatures in a row. Ah, but it was only a tease. We were in for eight days of below-average temperatures, one of which did not even reach 50 degrees F and one that brought a little snow. Three times, nighttime lows fell into the 20s.

But then came Mother’s Day weekend, and things began to change back to normal. Mother’s Day itself was five degrees above average for the day. So, is this another tease or the start of the spring of 2023?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.