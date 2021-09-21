It may seem there’s nothing you can do about it. You’re careful with fire, listen to Smokey, follow your local burn regulations. Even so, you wind up breathing hazy air polluted with wildfire smoke summer after summer. And even though the EPA air quality scale may say the air you are breathing is moderate or only unhealthy for some, you know of pulmonary experts who say otherwise. You worry that breathing wildfire smoke may be more harmful than the EPA scale would lead you to believe.
Well, you can’t stop breathing or even hold your breath while you move somewhere else. And my scuba tank is long since past due for a refill. Of course, I could wear an n-95 mask 24/7, but is there a better, practical way to protect yourself from potential health hazards of smoke, even while you sleep?
Thanks to helpful Teton Valley Weather readers, we may have an answer. There are air filters available that can filter things out of the air in your house down to the size of smoke particles and even smaller. Air purifiers have been used in workshops, hospitals, schools, and homes for years. You can buy commercial air purifiers, some with additional features like electrostatic filters, carbon filters, UV light purifiers, and HEPA filters that filter particles down to the size of most of the germs you’d ever worry about. But there are also less expensive do-it-yourself alternatives that are pretty easy to make.
For the one I made, I followed the very simple design on the npr.org web site. It took less than an hour to build and has been running smoothly, day and night, for weeks now. There are slightly more involved plans that you can find online too, ones that make it easy to change out the filters as recommended, for example. With mine, when it’s time to replace the filters you have to build a new one.
If you go the DIY route, first decide on the kind of filter you need based on what you want to filter out. That determines the MERV rating you need. MERV stands for Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value, which means nothing by itself. When followed by a number, the higher the number, the smaller the particles the filter can take out. Wildfire smoke particles are pretty small, smaller than sand, pollen, dust, respiratory droplets containing who knows what, and even some bacteria. If you want to take out smoke, you’ll need MERV-13 filters or higher. If pollen or dust mites are your concern, a MERV-8 filter will do, but for smaller things like smoke, stick with MERV-13. You could go higher too, but you also need to consider the power of the fan you’ll use to force air through the filter. MERV-13 is a good balance between filtration efficiency and the risk of overheating the good box fan you’ll need for your DIY rig.
Luckily, box fans and MERV-13 filters both come in the same size, 20-inch squares. That makes it convenient to build a box with four MERV-13 filters on the sides, the box fan on the top, and a cardboard bottom. One-inch thick MERV-13 filters are strong enough to support the weight of the fan. All you have to do is duct tape the edges together nice and air-tight, no gluing, screwing, or tools more than scissors needed. Make sure the filters are oriented so the room air flows into the box; there will be arrows on the edges of the filters to show you which way the air should flow. The fan goes on top pointed upward to blow filtered air into the room. Finally, to keep room air from sneaking into the box through the corners at the top around the fan, make a cardboard shroud to cover the corners. It’s just a 20 inch square of cardboard with a fan-sized hole in the center. Tape it on the very top, and there you go. On days when there’s no need to filter smoke, you can turn it off, cover it with a cloth, and call it a coffee table. Pretty cool.
Whether you use a homemade version, buy a commercial air purifier, or have it all built into your air conditioning system, it turns out there really is something you can do about our smoky summer air.