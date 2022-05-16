This article was first published in 2017 but after the sun finally peeked out on Sunday, we felt like it was a good time for a refresher.
Welcome to the mountains and our high elevation Sun. It often takes newcomers by surprise, along with longtime residents who have forgotten how strong the Sun is here even when the temperature isn’t that hot. It’s not the “rip the hide right off ya” kind of Sun, but it is stronger than you might be used to at lower elevations where there’s more air between you and Old Sol.
No matter how dark or light your skin normally is, it’s probably more sensitive right now after a long bundled up winter, so start taking precautions now to avoid starting your summer off with a painful sunburn, and keep the habit going all summer. You’ll not only avoid sunburn this year, but more serious skin and eye problems down the road.
Some shirts these days come with an SPF or UPF rating to show how well they keep the harmful rays off your skin. I have a few but haven’t really tried them out yet. I usually wear a long sleeved white shirt over a layer of sunscreen when I’m out gardening or hiking with the Scouts. It’s a bit of a hassle, but with light skin like mine, definitely worth it. My dentist and my skin doctor are equally nice brothers, but I actually prefer a visit to the dentist over the dermatologist. I know that I got my share of sunburns as a kid before sun screens were available, and it’s probably just a matter of time before my skin starts developing the kinds of spots no one ever wants to find.
Luckily today, effective sun screens are available and being improved all the time. SPF 30 seems to be the minimum that most sources recommend, along with glasses that protect your eyes from both UV A and UV B rays.
On a sunny spring day in Teton Valley last week, the UV index was 8. That’s very high for light skinned people like me. Here is what the World Health Organization recommends for us on days like that: “Very high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. Limit sun exposure to 8-25 minutes. Apply skin protection factor (SPF) 30+, wear protective clothing (hat and UV-A&B sunglasses), and make attempts to avoid the sun between 10am to 4pm.”
For those with somewhat darker skin, when the UV index is 8, your risk is high. Here’s what the WHO says for you: “High risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. Limit sun exposure to 25-62 minutes. Apply skin protection factor (SPF) 30+, wear protective clothing (hat and UV-A&B sunglasses), and make attempts to avoid the sun between 10am to 4pm.”
For those blessed with still darker skin, your risk is moderate on a UV index 8 day. According to the WHO, you are at: “Moderate risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. Limit sun exposure to 62-100 minutes. Apply skin protection factor (SPF) 30+, wear protective clothing (hat and UV-A&B sunglasses), and make attempts to avoid the sun between 10am to 4pm.”
As we said, progress is being made all the time with sunscreen formulas and UV protective glasses and how they are all rated, so don't let old information keep you from using the best products out there. And good old shade has always worked very well; that's probably where you'll find me on a sunny day. There are a number of sources of updated information on how to best protect yourself, including the American Cancer Society, the American Optometric Association, the Mayo Clinic, OSHA, and many others.