This winter has brought us a flurry of forecast terms that many of us were unfamiliar with; we haven’t had a winter like this one in quite a while. Triple Dipping La Niña (just ended), Ground Blizzard, and Atmospheric River come to mind. Last week, we received another to add to our list, snow squalls.
According to NOAA’s National Weather Service glossary, a snow squall is “an intense, but limited duration, period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty surface winds and possibly lightning (generally moderate to heavy snow showers). Snow accumulation may be significant.”
The term “limited duration” is the difference between a snow squall and a blizzard. To receive the honorable title of blizzard, a storm must produce strong wind and visibility-reducing snow for a period of 3 hours or more. A snow squall can last just long enough to clog the highway with stuck cars and then move on. And the fact that snow squalls are quick hits makes them more difficult to predict with less warning time.
Other than being caught outdoors with inadequate clothing, the biggest danger from snow squalls is to those traveling in vehicles. Squalls can form and move quickly, meaning that you can suddenly and without warning find yourself in whiteout conditions with no way to see cars or the road ahead.
Once you find yourself driving in a snow squall, there is no completely safe course of action. The best you can do is slowly come to a stop, not slam on the brakes, hope that the drivers behind you do the same, and wait it out.It’s better by far to avoid driving where snow squalls are in the forecast. Stay in touch with the National Weather Service via weather radio, app, or online (without it distracting you from your driving) and change your travel plans accordingly. It’s better to stop on purpose in a warm store that sells Cheetos than to be stopped by a snow squall pileup on the highway.
