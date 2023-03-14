This winter has brought us a flurry of forecast terms that many of us were unfamiliar with; we haven’t had a winter like this one in quite a while. Triple Dipping La Niña (just ended), Ground Blizzard, and Atmospheric River come to mind. Last week, we received another to add to our list, snow squalls.

According to NOAA’s National Weather Service glossary, a snow squall is “an intense, but limited duration, period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty surface winds and possibly lightning (generally moderate to heavy snow showers). Snow accumulation may be significant.”

