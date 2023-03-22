Spring is here, that wonderful time of year when we use words we don’t use any other time of year — words like vernal and equinox and celestial equator. We also do things we don’t do any other time, like stand eggs on end. Works every time except when it doesn’t.

That magic moment defined by cosmic-sounding space terms and the alignment of imaginary lines and circles that marks the beginning of astronomical spring occurred at exactly 3:24 in the afternoon last Monday. By 3:30, we were well into spring. See the flowers?

