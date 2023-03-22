Spring is here, that wonderful time of year when we use words we don’t use any other time of year — words like vernal and equinox and celestial equator. We also do things we don’t do any other time, like stand eggs on end. Works every time except when it doesn’t.
That magic moment defined by cosmic-sounding space terms and the alignment of imaginary lines and circles that marks the beginning of astronomical spring occurred at exactly 3:24 in the afternoon last Monday. By 3:30, we were well into spring. See the flowers?
Just like our government officials move most holidays to Monday for convenience, meteorologists move the start and end of each season to create four fairly equal three-month seasons. By that calendar, it’s been springtime since March 1st.
And let’s not forget our old friend, the groundhog. The six weeks of winter he promised us ended on St. Patrick’s Day, so that must have been the start of groundhog spring.
But here on the ground, what does the start of spring really mean?
You’ve probably already noticed, daylight saving time and clouds aside, that sunrise is coming sooner, and sunset is happening later than it did at the start of the year when we were going to work and coming home in pitch black. On the equinox, the celestial version of the beginning of spring, the hours of darkness and daylight are equal. And as we move on to summer, you will find yourself awakened by sunlight way too early and trying to fall asleep in broad daylight.
You can also mark the change of seasons by using the mountains surrounding our beautiful valley as a kind of natural Stonehenge.
Notice which mountain the sun rises and sets behind on the day of the equinox, then keep track of it as the months go on.
You will notice sunrise and sunset moving steadily each day in the same direction until June 21st, when they will seem to change their minds, turn around, and start going back the other way. Not only are the daylight hours longer in late June, but the sun gets higher in the sky too, which is why, after a little thermal inertia lag, we have our warmest months in July and August.
So watch the sun (well, not really, it’s bad for your eyes, but you know what I mean) and keep track of spring as it unfolds. If the sun moves as it should, so will the temperature… eventually.
