Spring flooding threatens lives and causes significant property damage in Teton Valley. How do you know if your property is at risk for flooding, especially after very snowy winters like we just had?
One way is to ask the folks who know, the ones who have been here observing conditions for decades if not generations. Another is to look at flood risk maps like Idaho’s Floodplain Management Map, the ArcGIS Risk Map Portfolio, or the Risk Factor website. But when you do this, always keep in mind that no two years are the same. A small thing like one culvert clogged with ice or debris can make all the difference in the flood pattern. And new human construction, landscaping, or attempts to mitigate flooding at one point can significantly change the situation downstream. As with all weather-related events around here, it’s best to be ready for anything, anywhere, any time. If it could possibly happen, it probably will.
Before taking measures to reduce your risk of flooding, it’s best to check local ordinances to ensure your actions are legal. Also, check with the hydrologists who know to see if what you are planning will be effective for your and safe for your neighbors. Cities, counties, and states all have a wealth of information on these matters, and the rules change from year to year. Check them out.
Even if you have no worries about your property flooding, when you’re out driving, remember the great work of poetry that goes: “Turn Around Don’t Drown.” A cubic yard of water weighs more than the original VW Beetle. The most common cause of death during a flood is driving into it. The second most common cause is walking into it. It takes six inches of moving water to knock a person down. Twelve inches will carry your car away. Two feet will take your pickup or SUV with it. Good to remember when you come up on a water-covered path or road. Can you really tell how deep it is or how fast it’s moving? Are you sure there are no live electrical connections in the water? Feeling lucky?
Without snowmelt, of course, instead of a beautiful agricultural area, Teton Valley would be more like a desert. We depend on the rush of snowmelt water each spring to recharge our aquifers and keep us going. But when the melt all comes at once, it can cause destruction of property and is a threat to life.
I hope we don’t have to, but if the flood threat develops this year as it might, we will have more Teton Valley News Weather Blogs about the situation and what to do about it. Stay tuned.
