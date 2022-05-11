Do we have a snow season in Teton Valley? Before answering that question, you have to decide what you mean by snow season. In my seventeen winters here, I have seen snow fall and accumulate in every month but July. So if we go by that measure, our snow season is 11 months long. But not too many years before I got here, there was that famous Fourth of July snowfall, making our snow season year-round.
Using statistical data, meteorologists-turned-mathematicians calculate the chance of snow on any given day, week, or month. On the day that the probability of snow statistically drops so low that 90 percent of the other days of the year have more, that day is considered the end of the snow season. Around here, that day is May 4th. So this week, any snow you see is unusual, to the tune of one out of 10 or less.
The chance of snow keeps dropping until we reach the least snowy day of the year. That honor is held by July 30th. That falls on a Saturday this year, so if you want to plan your picnic for a snowless day, circle July 30th on your calendar. But if we have a blizzard that day, don’t blame me; this has been an unusual year.
After July 30th, the chance that it will snow starts inching up again. When we cross the 90th percentile line again, on October 17th, the snow season begins again. There is at least one chance in ten that it will snow on any given day from then on, and the chances go up and up until we reach January 2nd. So while you’re recovering from your New Year’s celebration, remember that it is also the start of the downhill slide (sled?) toward the end of snow season.
So, according to these statistics, collected and supplied by WeatherSpark, our snow season begins on October 17th and ends on May 4th. You might not believe it this week, but we are now well into our snow-free season. Ho Ho Ho.