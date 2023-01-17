The term atmospheric river has been in the news a lot lately. An exceptionally powerful and long-lasting one has been pummeling California with sometimes catastrophic results. The river becomes disrupted by the Sierras before it reaches our neck of the woods, and most of what’s left of its energy has been flowing south of Teton Valley. This time.
Meteorologists have always known that these moisture surges often form and flow over the same area for days or weeks, but only recently have they been formally defined and categorized by meteorologists. Informally, weather observers have referred to them as “rivers,” “plumes,” “surges,” or “bands.” They have even given the more significant recurring rivers informal names. The “Pineapple Express” is one example, the atmospheric river that often sets up in the Pacific carrying moisture and storms from the vicinity of Hawaii to landfall on the Pacific coast.
In the early 1990s, the term “atmospheric river” was first coined by MIT researchers. The term perfectly describes the long, narrow shape of the flow, but as far as the amount of water they carry, the term is an understatement. Atmospheric rivers typically deliver much more water faster than the largest ground-based rivers on Earth.
In early 2019, an article in Geophysical Research Letters formally defined atmospheric rivers as “long, meandering plumes of water vapor often originating over the tropical oceans that bring sustained, heavy precipitation to the west coasts of North America and northern Europe.” About a month later, Scripps Institution of Oceanography developed a five-level scale of atmospheric rivers. Like tornadoes and hurricanes, we now have categories of atmospheric rivers; category one is weak and brings beneficial moisture, and category five is an exceptionally powerful atmospheric river like the one pounding California and is more hazardous than beneficial, even to a drought-stricken area.
Since being formally defined and categorized four years ago, scientists worldwide have been able to analyze this phenomenon in a consistent way. They have found that at any time, there are typically three to five atmospheric rivers flowing in our hemisphere. Looking at historical data, meteorologists conclude that atmospheric rivers have gotten slightly stronger over the past century, a trend that certainly seems to be continuing this year.
