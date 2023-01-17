Atmospheric Rivers

North America from space. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

The term atmospheric river has been in the news a lot lately. An exceptionally powerful and long-lasting one has been pummeling California with sometimes catastrophic results. The river becomes disrupted by the Sierras before it reaches our neck of the woods, and most of what’s left of its energy has been flowing south of Teton Valley. This time.

Meteorologists have always known that these moisture surges often form and flow over the same area for days or weeks, but only recently have they been formally defined and categorized by meteorologists. Informally, weather observers have referred to them as “rivers,” “plumes,” “surges,” or “bands.” They have even given the more significant recurring rivers informal names. The “Pineapple Express” is one example, the atmospheric river that often sets up in the Pacific carrying moisture and storms from the vicinity of Hawaii to landfall on the Pacific coast.

