Here’s a quick update on last week’s blog, looking ahead to the rest of March and into the spring. At that time, the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for this month was calling for above-average precipitation and colder than average temperatures, giving snow lovers hope that winter was not quite through with us.
The latest REVISED update from NOAA is not good news for the snow lovers. The prediction of a colder than average end of March has backed off to average for us, and the prediction of above-average precipitation has backed way off, not just to average, but below.
It looks increasingly like winter as we know it in Teton Valley is over for the season, and we are on our way into what will very likely be a hot, dry summer. According to the Henry’s Fork Foundation, the snowpack in the hills around our watershed contains 84% of the average amount of water for this time of year. That might set us up for some dry, drought-like conditions this summer, but working for us, the amount of water flowing out of the watershed is lower than usual thanks to the cold nighttime temperatures lately, and reservoirs are above their average level. We’ve got water.