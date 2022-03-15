As we saw just last Sunday and many other times this season, temperatures are sometimes right on the borderline of freezing when precipitation arrives. That is especially true here in Teton Valley where our geography encourages downslope warming when storms approach from almost any direction. But we also know that snow sometimes falls when temperatures are well above freezing, and sometimes it’s a mix or just rain. So something else is at work besides temperature.
Just what other factors besides temperature make the difference between snow, a wintry mix, or rain is the subject of an ongoing study being conducted by the Desert Research Institute of Reno, Nevada. This week, I attended a webinar hosted by CoCoRaHS with Meghan Collins, the Education Program Manager of DRI, and she spoke extensively about the Mountain Rain or Snow Project. The project is a collaboration with NASA, NOAA, Lynker Technologies, and the University of Nevada. It relies heavily on volunteer weather observers, including many from CoCoRaHS, boots on the ground who report whether those boots are rain boots, snow boots, or something in between. Various atmospheric conditions are compared to what they report, and answers are found to questions about what determines the precipitation phase.
It’s clear that the altitude of the snow clouds is a factor; the longer the snow has to fall through warmer air close to the surface, the more likely it is to melt into a raindrop and then evaporate into no precipitation at all. But another factor, a critical one, is humidity. They have found that all other things being equal, snow is slower to melt in dry air than in wet. So in above freezing temperatures, we are more likely to have snow when the humidity is low and more likely to have a mix or rain when the humidity is high. Is that the reverse of what you’d have guessed? You aren’t the only one.
Knowing this can help forecasters make more accurate predictions of whether we will get a good dump of snow, a wet, slushy mix, or a complete bust. Don’t just look at the temperature and the cloud height; the humidity is important too.
As the research continues, other factors may be discovered. After last week’s amazing success, I’m pretty sure snow dancing makes a big difference. I don’t know if I can get funding for the research to prove it, but until I do, keep on dancing just in case!