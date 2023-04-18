“Spring. What’s that?” That was Beth’s question on the Teton Valley Weather page Sunday morning. She had a point. Here’s why.
This week, we’ve had a month of spring with two more ahead before summer begins on June 21st. So how’s that been goin’ for ya?
During the first twelve days of spring in March, the high temperature at the airport ranged from 27 F to 42 degrees and averaged out to 34 degrees. According to data from NWS, the historical average high temperature for Driggs those twelve days is 47, making the first days of spring a lucky 13 degrees colder than normal.
We also picked up 22 inches of snow in those twelve days. Compare that to the 4 ½ inches of snow we got those days last year or the 4 inches in 2021.
At the time of this writing, we are fifteen days into April spring. Our average high temperature those days has been 37. We broke 50 once, and three days we failed to make freezing. The historical average high for Driggs those days is 51, meaning that the April spring days were a bit farther below average than the March spring days. This spring has not only been cold but upside down!
So far, these first fifteen days of April spring have given us 8 inches of snow. Last year the total for those days was 3 inches of snow; the year before, it was 5. You’d have to add the last two years of snow together for those days to equal this year’s total!
What will the rest of this very strange spring be like for us, and what kind of summer lies ahead? We’ll keep an eye on the most reliable short and long-term forecasts and outlooks on the Teton Valley Weather page and hope for a wet but not too wet, warm but not too warm season ahead. Stay tuned.
