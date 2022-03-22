While keeping a close eye on the water situation, or lack thereof, I was hoping that the first week of spring would bring better news. But unfortunately, even the precipitation we got on Sunday wasn’t enough to change the multi-year drought situation we’re in.
Here is the latest data from Dr. Van Kirk of the Henry’s Fork Foundation, but I warn you, it isn’t pretty. You might want to cover small children’s eyes before going any further. As of the end of the week, the average precipitation this water year (since October 1) is now just 83% of average. The water content of the snow around our watershed is just 70% of average. Natural water flow in our rivers and creeks is 70-75% of average. In addition, below-average temperatures are delaying the melting of the weak mountain snowpack, so even that water is currently unavailable.
Here on the valley floor at this measuring spot north of the airport, our total season snowfall before Sunday was just below 70 inches of snow. At this time last year, we’d had over 90 inches of snow, and that turned out to be a dry year.
At the time of this writing, we anticipate that Sunday’s snow will make this the second week in a row with average precipitation. But looking beyond that, long-range outlooks call for dry weather all spring.
That’s it. I told you it wasn’t pretty, but I made it as mercifully short as possible. Even if we weren’t an agricultural community, if this trend continues, just supporting our growing population on little water will take wise and careful water use and some sacrifices.