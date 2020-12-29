We have said it before; there was nothing average about the year 2020. And that includes the temperature. Overall, 2020 was warmer than average. Starting with January, a whopping 7 degrees above the historical average for the month, both summer and winter were 2 or 3 degrees warmer than average. Although fall and spring were just slightly below average, summer and winter were so much warmer that they tipped the balance.
In an average year, we get 16 inches of precipitation around here. That includes rain and the water in the snow. This year, we got more than that, almost 21 inches by my daily measurements north of the airport in Driggs. And of that 21 inches, over half, the equivalent of nearly 13 inches of rain, came from snow. To be fair, though, I should say that at the airport, just a couple of miles from my measuring spot, they report a few inches less than average precipitation.
But there was more to 2020 weather than that. The weather was kind enough to allow us to see some of the most spectacular events in the sky since the solar eclipse. Remember all the brilliant supermoons, the lunar eclipses, the comet, and of course the great conjunction forming a bright Christmas star that peeked out between the clouds just at the right moment? 2020 may have had its faults, but let’s not forget the wonderful parts either, as we move on together into a happy new year.