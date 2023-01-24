With temperature swings this winter and rounds of precipitation now and then, it’s probably a good time to brush up on the various kinds of precipitation we see this time of year. It isn’t all snow.
Winter precipitation around here pretty much always starts off as snow when it leaves the cloud up there, but sometimes stuff happens on the way down, depending on the temperature and humidity of the layers of air. Sometimes wind plays a part too.
For a snowflake to successfully make the trip from cloud to ground, the temperature must be below freezing enough of way to keep the flake from melting.
Very dry air along the way won’t melt the flake but might entice it to sublimate, change directly from solid to gas (water vapor), bypassing the liquid state altogether.
With our “dry cold,” radar often shows plenty of snow falling above our heads, but none is seen down here where we live. That’s why.
If the snowflake flies its cloudy nest and encounters warm air all the way down, it’ll melt, and we’ll get a raindrop splat on the ground. But if the ground is below freezing, colder than the air, those splats will refreeze into a sheet of ice, and we’ll be thinking freezing drizzle, freezing rain, or ice storm, depending on how many and how big the splats are.
But suppose the snowflake gets jerked around by the temperature profile of the air it’s falling through. First, it hits warm air and melts, but then it falls into a freezing layer above the ground. It’ll morph from snowflake to raindrop to sleet pellet. You can tell sleet from snow by the bounce when it hits a hard surface.
But what about those little snowballs called graupel? Who’s throwing snowballs at us? Suppose our snowflake encounters air so cold and humid that frost begins to form on the snowflake. We have seen rime ice coat branches and fences with frost, but it can also coat a falling snowflake. The result is that soft fuzzy little ball we call graupel.
Well, what about hail? Hail is ice, but even so, it isn’t usually considered winter precipitation. Hail is born in thunderstorms, which are more common in summer than winter.
Another thing we are going to leave out is fog. Fog does not quite meet the definition of precipitation because the water droplets don’t fall; they just sort of hang there in the air. Technically, it’s a colloid, along with smoke, milk, mayonnaise, and probably your toothpaste.
So there you have it, a blog about precipitation, nutrition, and personal hygiene all in one. No extra charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.