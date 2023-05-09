Northern Lights

April 23, 2023 at about 10 PM

Where are we going, and what’s a handbasket? That’s what some people were asking the day they turned on the traffic light in Driggs, and I heard it again a couple of weeks ago when they turned on the northern lights in the Sunday evening sky.

You might have wished they were brighter to the eye without the help of a camera, but think about just how lucky we were to see the aurora at all that Sunday night.

