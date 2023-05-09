Where are we going, and what’s a handbasket? That’s what some people were asking the day they turned on the traffic light in Driggs, and I heard it again a couple of weeks ago when they turned on the northern lights in the Sunday evening sky.
You might have wished they were brighter to the eye without the help of a camera, but think about just how lucky we were to see the aurora at all that Sunday night.
For the aurora to light up Teton Valley skies, there has to be some unusual activity on the sun. In this case, it was a strong geomagnetic storm. The sun often has these storms, but the frequency varies in eleven-year cycles.
They spew both energy and matter out into space, almost like a giant volcano would. But the plume from the geomagnetic storm, also called solar wind, is made of a magnetic field and a state of matter called plasma, electrically charged pieces of torn-up atoms.
For a storm on the sun to have any impact on the Earth, the plume has to be aimed at us and strong enough to make the 93 million-mile trip. That storm a couple of weeks ago just happened to fill the bill on both counts. But that wasn’t all.
Even if the aurora is glowing above, if the clouds are too thick to see them, all we’ll get are the negative effects. Those include interference with radio communications, danger to satellites, and potential power grid disruption, but none of the beauty. The timing of the solar storm that weekend brought the solar wind to Teton Valley in a sweet spot between sunset and rapidly increasing cloud cover.
We knew the energy and plasma were on their way. Because light travels faster than the plume, we see the storm on the sun before the solar wind arrives. Depending on the storm’s strength, the lead time is anywhere from four or five days to less than one day. This was a particularly strong storm with a fast-moving plume, so we had very little notice that it was coming.
I have to admit I was not optimistic. I knew the cloud cover was increasing that evening, and this is what I wrote on the Teton Valley Weather Facebook page before sunset:
“Tonight, a strong geomagnetic storm is occurring. There is an unusually good chance of seeing aurora on the northern horizon and a slight chance of seeing them overhead. Except for the clouds. Skies are not quite dark now at 9 PM and clouds are increasing. If it gets dark enough before the sky becomes completely cloudy, keep your head up.”
As it turned out, the window between dark and thick cloud cover was early enough in the evening for easy (if a little bit cold) viewing. Sometimes we aren’t that lucky. In May of 2017, for example, we had a pretty good show between 11 PM and midnight, way too late for civilized people to be outside with their naked eyes.
Even if the gathering clouds kept them subtle, we were still very lucky to be able to see the aurora. And next time we have a chance to see them, we have learned that our cameras might do a better job of seeing them than our eyes. Looking forward (and up) to it!
