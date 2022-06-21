Last week, we had a close call with disaster. Torrential rains to our north, on top of high snow melt, wreaked havoc from Island Park to Yellowstone. Roads and buildings were washed away, rivers changed course, perhaps permanently, and people were stranded for a time with no electricity and no way out through the torrent.
Those who have not experienced a major flood may not realize just how devastating they are. I was one of those people until about 30 years ago when I saw first-hand the power of a flood.
Where to begin…? In 1994, Tropical Storm Alberto slammed the Gulf Coast of the United States. 31 people were killed by Alberto, thousands more were driven from their homes, and over a billion dollars of damage was caused, yet Alberto was not even a hurricane, with winds that never exceeded 65 MPH. It was the flooding. When Alberto came ashore, it chose to move inland as far as the state of Georgia and then sit… and sit… and sit… It rained there for 5 days, cleared up for 2, then rained again for another 5 days. All 31 who died from Alberto died in Georgia, most from being swept in their cars from flooded roads into swollen creeks and drowning. The Flint and Ocmulgee Rivers reached heights never before seen, 43 feet (think of water that deep, it would cover a 4 story building!) flooding an area of Georgia the size of the states Massachusetts and Rhode Island combined. It was the worst flooding in the history of the state.
A few days later, your future genial Teton Valley weatherman found himself on a bus heading for hard hit Albany, Georgia, with the Red Cross “Flood Force.” The bus left the Atlanta Red Cross office very early in the morning, so most of us were much too sleepy to chat. Eventually the silence was broken by an official giving us the lowdown on just how bad it was where we were heading and how we were going to 1) keep ourselves safe, and 2) help the residents of one particularly badly damaged neighborhood.
First, we were always to wear respirator masks and gloves and rubber boots. When a flood hits, there is no clean water; it all mixes together, runoff, sewage, whatever. No telling what's in the dust you're breathing too. 500,000 people had been without drinking water for days, so in addition to us relief workers, our bus brought crates of nice clean water packaged for the Red Cross by Budweiser, in plain white cans. We were to keep plenty of those cans on us at all times, with constant reminders to keep ourselves hydrated, because after all, this was July in Georgia, and we had a lot of hard, hot, wet work to do. And it had to be done in long sleeves for our protection.
Next, we were told that if we encounter any living thing or dead thing, steer clear and signal for help. You see, when a flood happens, the water moccasins and other dangerous critters no longer have their usual boundaries. Fire ants tend to ball up by the thousands and float, and if you happen to bump into one of those balls, you seriously may not survive the encounter. Wild animals and feral pets wandered in fear and panic, and we all know how dangerous a frightened, possibly wounded animal of any kind can be.
Dead animals could be anywhere, inside houses or out, and enough time had passed that they would be very unhealthy to touch without gloves. The smell of the flood was almost overwhelming at first, but as time went on, you got used to it. Most of all, we were cautioned about the possibility of encountering human remains. In a flood, once solid ground becomes saturated and turns to thin mud. Air-filled coffins can then float up and out, and they go with the flow of the floodwater, sometimes remaining intact like eerie ghost ships, sometimes breaking open by the turbulence and rocks. We were to report such sightings to a special group of rescuers who were assigned the task of recovering human remains. This was no small thing. In the end, 438 caskets from Albany alone were identified and returned to their resting places. Another 95 bodies were never identified and buried together, numbered unknowns at Riverside Cemetery.
With all this as background, we disembarked and began our work. Our jobs were mostly tearing people's homes apart as they watched. In the days since the rain stopped, all of the residents of this neighborhood in Albany had stacked their furniture and other belongings in their yards to start drying out. Their homes were shells, coated in dirty mud, the smell indescribable in the Georgia heat. The best we could do for them was to take down every square foot of soggy sheet rock with hammers, crowbars, bats, shovels, and axes, and give the wooden studs a chance to dry out, too. That's how we spent most of the day, that and dealing with the things, living and nonliving, we encountered along the way.
At one point, as I broke through a bathroom wall into someone's kitchen, I spotted something grey and furry between the wall boards next to the hole I was making. When I touched it, it moved! Thankfully, it quickly became obvious that it was a house cat, someone's former pet, who had found shelter in the wall somehow, docile but healthy. Soon we were taking the cat in a hastily appropriated emergency vehicle to the packed local animal shelter, suffering heavily itself from flood damage itself.
What sticks with me to this day are the faces of the people who lived in Albany and now were sitting on their soggy couches and chairs in their front yards behind piles of their most precious belongings, which now looked like so much wet trash, and watching us take their houses down to bare studs. Their eyes were momentarily defeated and stunned, but not hopeless. Never hopeless. And it was us, their neighbors, they were looking to for hope. Next time it might be the other way around.