Overall, March temperatures ran about 5 degrees F below normal this year, and we got a little over half of the average precipitation we rely on. According to data recorded at Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport, we got down into the 20 below zero range for a day or two, and we only broke 50 on four days.
It seems like just yesterday we were nervously watching the level of the Teton River and preparing for springtime flood conditions. Not so much this year. Although a fast spring melt can create flooding even in a drought year, colder than average temperatures and lower than average precipitation this year have kept the natural flow in our rivers low. During the last few days of March, the Teton River dropped half a foot, and we saw the second-lowest amount of water in the snowpack around our watershed area on record, second only to 2001. As we have said before, water will be at a premium this summer, and any water-saving measures are certainly in order; don’t wait until we run out.
There have been lots of dashed hopes for water this year, so here’s one more. April normally gets half an inch more precipitation than March, and then May is our wettest month of the year. So we need to keep those rain dances and good thoughts toward the rain gods going; all is not lost.