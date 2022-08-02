On average, July is the hottest month of the year in Teton Valley, and the hottest week of that month is usually the last one. After July 31st, the average high temperature drops from 84 on August 1st to 78 on August 31st. A six-degree drop in temperature is something those tired of the heat can look forward to as we move steadily toward that September 22nd first day of fall. But what about July this year? How was it compared to normal?
According to records on file with the National Weather Service, the average high temperature in Driggs for the first week of July is 80 degrees F. This year, the average high that week was 82, two degrees higher than usual. The second week of July averages 82 F, but this year it averaged 86, four degrees hotter than usual. Week three averages 84 degrees, but this year we averaged 86, two degrees above normal. The last week of the month, definitely the hottest of the year, averages 85 degrees overall, but this July we averaged 86, up only one degree.
So the trend was definitely for a hotter than average July for us, and, as usual, the hottest was the last week of the month. But if you look at departure from normal, the second week of the month was the most above normal of all; then things settled back down closer to average. And by no means was this the hottest July we have seen. However, there is some room for debate about what was the hottest July we’ve had. The latest info from NWS says that the hottest day ever in Teton Valley was July 19th of last year, when they have 100 degrees recorded as the high temperature. However, the records from Driggs-Reed Airport indicate a high of just 90 that day, and my own weather station shows 93. Far be it from me to cast doubt on an official government report, so if they are accurate, last July was the hottest ever recorded, and this one was cooler than that by several degrees. But looking at just our local data from the airport, last July’s high temperatures and this one’s both averaged about 86.
As for precipitation, the scattered showers we had make any local reading misleading. There honestly is no representative location for anything in Teton Valley. For example, I received over an inch and a quarter of rain at my house in July, which is well above normal. However, at the airport just 2 miles away, they recorded just 0.01 inch for the month, which would make this the driest July ever recorded. To be fair, the airport weather station was down the first week of the month, during which I received 0.33 inch of rain, so the airport might have actually gotten more rain than they are reporting.
In a future blog, we’ll take a closer look at the water and drought situation, but suffice to say, the natural stream flow in our watershed area is the lowest ever seen since they began keeping records in 1978. Our beautiful Teton River is currently at 55% of the average natural flow. There is rain in the forecast, and we are hoping it begins before this blog is published. Has it? You know, and I don’t, but my fingers are crossed.