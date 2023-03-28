Someone asked while “stuck” in Teton Valley by closed roads last weekend if this weather was normal for this time of year. Part of the answer is that nobody is stuck in Teton Valley; they are blessed to be here. But the other part of the answer can be found in the records from the recent past.
For seven winter seasons, I have been making daily snowfall measurements in the same spot a couple of miles north of the airport in Driggs.
Only once in those seven years has the snowpack there been deeper than the snow I measured this Sunday morning, March 26th. On February 26th, 2019, the depth was 32.0 inches. Today it was 31.0 inches deep. And with more snow in the forecast this week, we could have surpassed the 2019 record by the time you read this.
Temperatures are impressively low for this time of year too. So far, the average overall day and night temperature for this March, as recorded at Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport, stands at 21 degrees F. That’s quite a bit colder than the normal March average of 32 degrees. But even so, we have broken no daily record temperatures; no matter how cold it was this month, it’s been colder.
So I guess that makes the answer, “No, it’s not exactly normal, but it’s not unheard of either.” Mother Nature has a big bag of tricks and seems to save the best ones for us here in Teton Valley. Thanks, Ma!
