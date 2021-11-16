Is November shirtsleeve weather normal for Teton Valley? Do many of us have our Thanksgiving dinner alfresco? So far this year, it looks like we may be heading that way.
So far this month, as recorded at Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport, our overall average temperature day and night has been 38 F. Looking back at that same location last November, the overall monthly average was 28, 10 degrees colder than where we are now.
Looking back as far as the records at the airport go, we have never had an overall November average temperature above 36 before. That one was in 2016. But that record warm November might be in jeopardy this year unless we have a late November cold snap to turn things around. At the time of this writing, Sunday the 14th, there is some minor cooling in the forecast, but no big arctic invasion. But before you start planning that Thanksgiving picnic dinner, remember that things can change in a hurry around here. We have seen some good November cold snaps, like the one in 2014 that gave us lows in the teens below zero for six nights between November 11th and 17th. But this year, the coldest we’ve seen this month so far has been one measly night of 18 above.
Digging deeper, if we look at the past 25 years of average November temperatures at the airport in Driggs, 30 degrees is the overall average temperature for the month. At 38 degrees so far, the answer to the question in the title sure seems to be a resounding NO. But stay tuned!
