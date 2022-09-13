People who recently arrived in Teton Valley often ask when to expect the cold temperatures and snow to begin. Sometimes they ask in eager anticipation of some skiing or fall hunting, and sometimes they ask in fear for their garden, but curiosity about when the change will happen is always high this time of year. When do we need to start stocking up on our Cheetos?
The calendar tells us that meteorological autumn began on September 1, which means we’re already into it. But the fall that most of us know and love, astronomical fall as defined by the fall equinox, doesn’t begin until next week on September 22nd. Those people familiar with Teton Valley’s weather will tell you that those dates don’t amount to a hill of beans. Every year is different as far as when and how fast fall arrives and how long it lasts before winter sets in.
If the first hard freeze that ends the gardening season means the beginning of fall to you, we got a taste of that late last week. Even in this little valley, temperatures can vary quite a bit from place to place just a few miles apart. Your garden may be just fine while mine is probably the one frosted and brown. Last year, that first freeze held off until the 20th of September, while the year before, it happened on the 8th of the month.
In 2019, the mercury at the airport in Driggs dipped barely below freezing on September 18 and 29th before the bottom dropped out, and we hit the low 20s on September 30th. The year before that, it was September 21, 2018 that first frosted the wings of the planes at the airport. In 2017, it was September 22. So, going by the last several years, late September is a good candidate for your own personal autumn to begin. But wait, there’s more. In both 2016 and 2015, the first freeze at the airport happened on September 6th. This year’s freeze for some on the 9th wasn’t so unusual after all.
While the first freeze often happens suddenly after a warm spell, like it did this year, you can usually watch the first measurable snow creeping down from the mountains around us. That will be later. If that is your measure of the beginning of fall, that usually occurs next month. However, in 2017, the first snow fell on September 16. So once again, be ready for anything any time as we enter the months when Teton Valley turns from green to gold to white, sometimes in a hurry.