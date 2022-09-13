fall color

It’s lookin’ a little fall-ish out there in a few places.

 Bruce Mason

People who recently arrived in Teton Valley often ask when to expect the cold temperatures and snow to begin. Sometimes they ask in eager anticipation of some skiing or fall hunting, and sometimes they ask in fear for their garden, but curiosity about when the change will happen is always high this time of year. When do we need to start stocking up on our Cheetos?

The calendar tells us that meteorological autumn began on September 1, which means we’re already into it. But the fall that most of us know and love, astronomical fall as defined by the fall equinox, doesn’t begin until next week on September 22nd. Those people familiar with Teton Valley’s weather will tell you that those dates don’t amount to a hill of beans. Every year is different as far as when and how fast fall arrives and how long it lasts before winter sets in.