With all the dry, sunny weather and pleasant temperatures we’ve had this week, it’s hard to imagine that winter is on its way, and our first snow is soon to be on the overdue list. At this time of year, the average low temperature in Teton Valley falls below freezing and stays there until May. At the time of this writing, we have had one widespread freeze back in September, and that was it. Another seems likely the night before this week’s Teton Valley News hits the stands. How did we do on that forecast?
The weather pattern known as La Nina is making its appearance for the third year in a row this winter. Normally, we expect a cold, snowy winter when that pattern is seen. But in the last two years, other factors besides La Nina prevailed, and many a winter lover was disappointed.
There are several instances in history of two La Nina years in a row, and most of them resulted in an overall dry year. That is how it went this year too. But the impact of three La Ninas in a row is unknown territory; there have only been three since records have been kept, only one this century. We are venturing into the unknown together. But after two consecutive drought years, it is not an adventure without danger.
Here’s hoping that the triple-dipping La Nina will prevail and this year brings us a generous, drought-killing snowpack up high.
