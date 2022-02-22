Having lived for a few decades in the deep south, I became keenly aware of the potential destruction that an ice storm can bring. In many ways, several inches of ice buildup can do more widespread damage than snow, wind, or even a tornado. When I found Teton Valley, I was pleased to discover that ice storms are far less common here than in other places I’ve lived. They still are, but times, they are a-changin’. Unusual weather is usual, so I figure that at some point, ice storms will begin to find us here too.
Ice storms, AKA freezing rain, happen when temperatures are warmer up high than down on ground level, in other words, during an inversion. We have those frequently around here in the winter, but it’s seldom so warm throughout the atmosphere that precipitation begins as rain and doesn’t freeze into sleet on the way down. Sleet is not an ice storm; it’s frozen rain, not freezing rain. What we mean by freezing rain is precipitation that starts out as rain (or snow that melts to rain on the way down) and touches down as rain onto a below-freezing surface. The liquid then freezes into a glaze of ice, coating that surface in a sheet of ice.
Light freezing rain, or freezing drizzle (frizzle?), might only produce a thin coat of ice on things, making roads and sidewalks slippery but not causing much damage to anything else. But heavier coats of ice from freezing rain are what we worry about during ice storms. The weight of inches of ice accumulation on trees and power lines can cause them to come crashing down. A little wind helps it happen even more. Some structures succumb to the weight of ice accumulation as well. So it’s cold, there’s a sheet of ice on the roads making travel impossible, the power is out, and tree limbs are crashing down around you. Like my kids would have said, “Sucks to be you.” And the situation might last for a long time, depending on the storm’s size. Having the power out for a week or more is not unheard of, even in big metropolitan areas. And then when the ice starts to melt, the bent tree branches spring back up, rebreaking the newly repaired power lines above them and shutting off the power again. Yes, ice storms are ornery critters to deal with.
I don’t want to jinx anything, but it seems to me that it might be a good idea to get ready for the possibility of more ice storms around here than we’re used to. Keep an ear out for any mention of freezing rain in the forecast, and be prepared with several days of Cheetos and other necessities in an electricity-free, travel-free environment.
Some CoCoRaHS (Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow) weather observers in a pilot program are adding a little stick to the side of their rain gauges these days. It’s there to measure and report the thickness of any ice glaze that builds up on it. You know how thick the dowel was before the ice storm, probably three-quarters of an inch, so you measure how thick it’s gotten after the ice storm with a caliper, do a little math, and when you report it, it lets the world know just how bad the ice storm really was. Pretty cagey, these meteorologists. That information will help make the forecast of the next ice storm a little more accurate.
We can always hope that ice storms remain rare events in Teton Valley weather, but hope mixed with a bit of knowledge and proactive preparation is even better.