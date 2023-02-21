Venus Fog

This was the view one foggy morning, Venus clearly visible in the sky hundreds of millions of miles away while the house 1/10 of mile away can barely be seen.

 Bruce Mason

Visibility is pretty important to safe driving. Here in Teton Valley, visibility can be reduced by falling snow, blowing snow, dust, smoke, and fog. But just how do you measure and report how far you can see?

Measuring visibility isn’t as easy as it seems. For most of us, we look toward something a known distance away and if we can’t see it, that distance or less is the visibility. Makes sense. But then there is also this definition of visibility:

Snow visibility

Heavy snow will reduce visibility to less than 1/3 of a mile.
patchy fog

A patch of fog ahead but none here.

