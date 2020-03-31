This is the second in what we all hope will be a very short series of weather blogs designed to help parents who are suddenly in the role of their child’s primary academic educator. This does not come close in importance to the home learning lessons that come from your school. These ideas are intended to be helpful additions, providing some enrichment and enhancement to those lessons while appreciating our fascinating Teton Valley weather to its fullest. And please feel free to share pictures and reports of your findings to the Teton Valley Weather Facebook page. We are still a community after all!
Let’s keep on the subject of snowflakes this week. Use ‘em while we’ve got ‘em, right? With luck, the self-hermiting won’t outlast the snow, but you never know.
So many academic skills can be learned and practiced with snow that it’s hard to know where to begin. Maybe classifying things. How many kinds of snowflakes are there? But not from a book or chart, from your own back yard. Books and charts have their place, but that’s old stuff. It’s the people who question the books and charts with their own observations that make the great new discoveries.
Some people accuse me of counting each snowflake that falls from a storm and giving each one a name. But classifying them is a little easier than that. First you have to have some snow falling but that’s probably going to happen once in a while according to the weatherman. Then you need to decide on the classes, or categories you’ll use. They’re all white (or are they?) so classifying them by color is too easy. But what about size? If you leave a ruler and a black piece of paper or cloth outside for a while and if they don’t blow away first, they will cool off enough to let you catch and measure the size of some snowflakes before they melt. A magnifying glass will be helpful here too, if you’ve got one. Or maybe your cell phone camera in close up macro mode? See how big the flakes are from time to time and compare the sizes. (Millimeters are a good unit to use if you aren’t using your own.) You can invent your own classes, like small ones, middle size ones, and large ones. How about baby flakes, mama flakes and big mother flakes? (Careful there!) Anyway, have fun naming the classes you’ll use and define each one. Then you can spend time catching, measuring and classifying snowflakes. Almost as good as butterfly collecting, but let’s hope things are back to normal before we have a chance to do that.
Another way you can classify your flakes is by shape. Some flakes, especially at this time of year, are really big clusters of flakes stuck together by their partially melted moisture. Others may be shaped more like balls of ice, not snowflakes. You can call those sleet or graupel or just little tennis balls, depending on your student and the classes you set up and define.
As you classify by shape, have the students look for things like star shapes, needle shapes, plate shaped, flower shaped, splat shaped… Draw or photograph examples of each. See who can discover a brand new category. Have fun with it; no matter the categories, the point is to learn and practice the very important skills of observing and classifying. Just because the big “they” have already come up with categories doesn’t make your categories less meaningful.
For more advanced research, see if your student can use information about the molecular structure of water and its electrical polarization to explain why snowflakes generally have six points. If they can explain that in a way that makes sense to you and me, they have learned a lot!
And there’s one more way you can go with this as a parent. The skill of classifying things is important when studying almost anything in nature, from clouds and stars to bugs and moss. But what about people? Is it right to classify the people we meet based on things we observe, like their appearance or where they come from or their age or their accent or any number of other things we can observe? Is there a danger in pigeon holing people like we do to snowflakes? Maybe people are kind of special and don’t need to be classified like other things? Something to think about.
