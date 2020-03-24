More than one friend has posted that after three hours of homeschooling, one of her students was suspended for skipping class and the other one has already been expelled. Maybe this blog will be of some help to her and others who are suddenly blessed with plenty of time at home.
The best classroom you could ever have might be right outside your door. Not too far out your door, remember to avoid as much social contact as possible, but right there in your own back yard there are some great lessons to be learned. Of course I am going to relate all of them to the weather, but weather is really just the coating on the pill, the fundamental skill you are teaching.
There are many ages and ability levels of students out there, and we have to be one size fits all in this blog. It’s up to the reader to tailor it to fit your particular situation. But any age of school child probably knows that things are warming up and the snow cover is slowly getting thinner. If you have a spot you and your students can get to where the snow is fairly undisturbed, go out and measure how deep it is. No ruler handy? Have them make one out of any kind of a stick or pole. Even though they want official total snow depth measurements to the nearest half inch, you don’t have to measure your snow in official inches or centimeters at all; you can make up your own units when you make your ruler. Imagine reporting that today the snow is 20 Johnny’s Big Toes deep or 10 Sally’s Smiles. Have some fun with it. As long as it’s consistent, the trend as the snow melts will still be seen. I bet some of your kids will come up with some great looking rulers and very interesting units of measure.
Each day as close to the same time as possible and certainly in the same place, measure how deep the snow cover is and record it. You can have fun with how you record it, too. Some students might use a computer and create a spreadsheet. Others might use pencil and a small notebook (that’s me). Still others will be happier with paint or crayons. Even if you choose to engrave it in stone, it’s still a great exercise in data collection. You won’t have to set aside time to teach things like rounding off and fractions; those will just naturally come up as you do this project. Once you’ve collected some data, you can turn it into a scale picture of how fast the snow is disappearing. You won’t even have to use the word graph if you don’t want to, but that’s what it’ll be. And for even more fun, feel free to send pictures of what you’re doing to the Teton Valley Weather Facebook page; the whole community will love seeing it.
This is more than a time-killer. Knowing how deep the snow is and how fast it’s melting is critical to Teton Valley. It makes the difference between a spring of floods or droughts, between a great growing season or a bust for the local economy. This project can take you and your students many directions, depending on interest. Water is pretty important stuff to lots of people. In fact people pretty much are water if you get right down to it. So which ever direction your kids want to go with this, give them free reign. You have no set curriculum you are required to follow and when kids are pursuing something they’re genuinely interested in, there’s no stopping them. Of course if you have a cookie jar you probably already know that.
We are blessed with wonderful dedicated teachers who spend their lives teaching your children the skills they’ll need to thrive in tomorrow’s world. But what happens when an emergency situation arises and your children can’t go to school for a while? There will be home learning opportunities developed, and those same teachers will do their best to continue their work in new ways. In many cases, though, parents will be pressed into service as their child’s main educator. Being stuck at home has many drawbacks and disadvantages of course, but having the time to participate actively in your child’s academic education on a daily basis is a plus. Make the most of it.
