Who is this groundhog, and what is he doing in my weather forecast? It happens every year, and in the movies, every day. A well-dressed gathering of very official officials gather around the groundhog hole and carefully observe and report, sometimes poetically, the behavior of the groundhog and what it means for our long-term weather forecast.
Because it comes to us from the Pennsylvania Dutch community, Groundhog Day is a North American tradition. The most venerable of all the weather-predicting groundhogs is the Pennsylvania-based Punxsutawney Phil. Phil’s emergence, high atop Gobbler’s Knob, just outside Punxsutawney, is more eagerly anticipated by weather forecasters all over the world than the latest run of the GFS digital forecast model. Phil probably brings in more early February visitors than Nessie brings Loch Ness. The groundhog’s success at accurately forecasting the weather is far overshadowed by its success at enhancing the local economy. According to the “Inner Circle” of groundhog inspectors, “suspension of disbelief” is declared, and the very same groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, has been making his appearance and weather outlook each year since 1886. He is kept alive and well thanks to his annual consumption of Groundhog Punch, the elixir of life. There has been talk of replacing the living Phil with an animatronic version to ease the stress on this naturally human-avoiding animal. So far, though, the Inner Circle calls on the same 136-year-old critter to make the official call.
According to the tradition, if the groundhog emerges from his hole on February 2nd and it’s sunny enough for him to see it, he is scared by his own shadow and runs back into his hole, making ready for six more weeks of winter weather. But, on the other hand, if February 2nd is cloudy, he will stay out, signifying an early end to winter.
At the time of this writing, there is no official report from Gobbler’s Knob, but the outlook calls for February 2nd to be cloudy and showery there. This would result in a forecast of an early spring. But here, the outlook for Teton Valley and environs sees partly sunny weather on Wednesday. So it’s possible that any groundhog around here, or more likely a marmot, will see its shadow and disappear into its hole, meaning we still have plenty of winter weather to come. The verdict should be in by the time you read this in the paper. Don’t hate the groundhog if you’re unhappy with his prediction; he’s just another weatherman doing his best.