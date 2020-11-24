Snow lovers will be happy to know that La Niña is back. Temperatures are down in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and that’s important because… well, there are many things that determine how cold and snowy our winter weather is here in Teton Valley. The temperature in that part of the ocean is one of them. That part of the Pacific is pretty far away, but the temperature there sets up different large scale patterns in the atmosphere that have repercussions worldwide.
It’s important to understand that the La Niña/ El Niño pattern (El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or “ENSO” for short) is only one of many things that impact how the weather will be any given winter. But because this one was relatively recently discovered, it receives a lot of attention. Like the red sky in the morning poem, the ENSO condition is often, but not always, a good indicator of the weather to come.
For us on La Niña years like this, the pattern that sets up brings us a better chance of wet and cold weather in the northwest. Around here, that means plenty of snow and great skiing, a win/win situation for growers taking a break up on the ski hill. For snowplow operators, it means plenty of work, and for travelers, well, we have already seen roads and mountain passes closed a few times this year. For backcountry recreation, lots of snow means increased avalanche danger. Please learn all you can about avalanches before heading into the backcountry in the winter, La Niña or not.
In other parts of the world, a La Niña pattern has different results, some of which we are already seeing. Atlantic Ocean hurricanes tend to be more numerous and stronger during La Niña years, which has certainly proven true. And for the populous northeast part of the United States, La Niña means that they will have to rely on other weather patterns for their snow and cold weather this year. By herself, La Niña would bring them a warm, dry winter, but there is more than one dog in this fight. Other patterns, like the polar vortex and the Greenland block, work against La Niña to bring the Northeast the snow they need after all.
So far this year, La Niña is doing what she does, so if you’re a skier, happy Thanksgiving!