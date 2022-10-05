This week, we begin a new and hopefully prosperous water year. When hydrologists, meteorologists, and anyone who depends on water (name someone who doesn’t) want to keep track of how much water has fallen in a year, they all need to start and stop measuring rainfall on the same day. The time agreed upon to start is the first day of October, and so, of course, the count ends on September 30th. Why not just end it on December 31s and begin again on January 1st? Let me explain.
October is usually when precipitation at higher elevations turns from rain to snow. Mountain snow may fall in October, November, or December, but it is not available to us until the spring melt of the following year. The fact that it fell in 2022 is irrelevant; we can’t have it until 2023. That is the reasoning behind starting the water year on October 1{sup}st{/sup}. Furthermore, the water years are named for the year in which they end, not begin, so Happy Water Year 2023!
At the time of this writing, we are eagerly awaiting the local water year summary for our watershed, which will be coming from Henry’s Fork Foundation. Even without the details, though, we know this has been another relatively dry year. In fact, Teton Valley ended the water year partly in moderate drought, partly in severe drought, and partly in extreme drought. This is the second year in a row that drought conditions have plagued the area.
Looking at the US Drought Monitor map from this time last year, it is apparent that here in Teton Valley and our watershed area, drought conditions are basically the same as last year. But looking at the bigger picture of the whole West, things are much better this year than last. We are still in water debt, but we have made progress. Despite a prediction from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center that the drought will persist across SE Idaho and SW Wyoming this month, the progress made this year makes me optimistic that it will continue through Water Year 2023. Bring on the rain and snow, snow, snow!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.