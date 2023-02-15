Watershed SWE

The blue line is where we were on February 10, compared to average and last year.

How’s the water supply doing? Is this triple-dipping La Niña still the drought-buster we want and need it to be? As promised, we will keep checking in on it. What really matters in this context isn’t so much the depth of the snow in the mountains around our watershed but how much water the snow contains. That’s known as the Snow Water Equivalent or SWE. Deep fluffy snow might be great for skiers, but it won’t produce nearly as much water for us when it melts as equally deep-packed, icy snow.

We have certainly had some magnanimous snowfalls this season, but we have also had long stretches with nary a flake. The new water year began on October first, and by November, the SWE in the snow around our watershed exceeded average. In fact, at one point, we were farther above average than ever on record. But then we hit one of those dry spells. Toward the end of November, while still above average, the SWE fell closer to what we normally have.

