...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph producing
blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Inkom, McCammon,
Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,
Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, and Pine
Creek Pass
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The blue line is where we were on February 10, compared to average and last year.
How’s the water supply doing? Is this triple-dipping La Niña still the drought-buster we want and need it to be? As promised, we will keep checking in on it. What really matters in this context isn’t so much the depth of the snow in the mountains around our watershed but how much water the snow contains. That’s known as the Snow Water Equivalent or SWE. Deep fluffy snow might be great for skiers, but it won’t produce nearly as much water for us when it melts as equally deep-packed, icy snow.
We have certainly had some magnanimous snowfalls this season, but we have also had long stretches with nary a flake. The new water year began on October first, and by November, the SWE in the snow around our watershed exceeded average. In fact, at one point, we were farther above average than ever on record. But then we hit one of those dry spells. Toward the end of November, while still above average, the SWE fell closer to what we normally have.
Since November, the snow water equivalent around us has never dropped below average, but by the end of last week, it had dipped to only 103% of average. With more snow in the forecast this week, the SWE will increase by the time you read this, but how it will compare to normal remains to be seen.
Not that an average SWE is a bad thing, but to keep the two-year drought from becoming a three-year drought, we really need to keep it on the positive side of average. The long-range outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center are with us on that. They call for above-average precipitation, not just for the next couple of weeks but right through March. And then, all summer, the outlook is for no less than normal precipitation. Hope springs eternal.
