Rain is welcome, but why does it always seem to come right when you have that concert, pool party, balloon ride, or fishing tournament in mind?
We knew July was going to be hot and dry, and sure enough, it was. In a month when Teton Valley high temperatures average between 79 and 85 degrees F, we reached or exceeded 85 degrees 21 out of 31 days this July. Last year we did that just three times, according to data from the airport in Driggs. This July, we warmed up to 90 degrees or more four times, whereas last year, just once. The hottest day of the year, on average, is July 26th, when the mercury typically reaches 85. This year it reached 91 that day, which was still a degree “cooler” than the week before when we got to 92. As for nighttime lows, typically in the upper 40s, our average low at the airport this year was 53. So yeah, it was an unusually hot one.
Looking at rainfall is easy because there wasn’t much to look at. July is often our driest month; even in normal years, July produces just a tad over one inch of rain. But this was not a normal year, and all we got at my measuring spot north of the airport was 0.62 inch of rain, technically speaking, more than a tad under one inch. And it wasn’t just here. At last report from the Henry’s Fork Foundation, even with some rain toward the end of the month, the Island Park Reservoir is 49% full. Usually, at the end of July, it’s 70% full. This is not good, but not quite as bad as the end of July 2016, when it went down to 38%. Maybe the water conservation and aquifer recharging measures we are taking are helping?
Typically, August simmers down by a couple of degrees, and we get a little more water, some of it in the form of white mountain dustings. But last year wasn’t typical; August of 2020 was actually 3 or 4 degrees hotter than July, with less precipitation by half, as measured at the airport. This year is even more “not typical” than last, so stay tuned.
