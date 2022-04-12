We had a blockbuster performance at the Spud Drive-In this week, starring the wind. A sound in the night, stars where the screen should be, and nearly 70 years of Teton Valley history were laid low by the wind, roaring in excess of 50 MPH at the nearby airport during the 9 PM hour Monday night.
No one was hurt; cleanup and rebuilding began right away, but the power of the wind was made terribly clear. Many were left asking why.
If our Earth were really a flat, even surface, the atmosphere would sit motionless on top like water in a baking pan. We wouldn't have any wind to worry about. But since Earth isn’t that simple, being a tilted globe with different materials on its surface, our planet is heated unevenly by the Sun. We have warm and cold spots that change by the minute and season. We also have mountains and canyons that force the moving atmosphere to swirl around and through them. The result is a very chaotic, active wind pattern, especially when cold and warm air clash. Instead of calm water in a pan, it’s more like the rapids and eddies in the Snake River.
Where the air is warmer, it rises. That’s true in the big picture and on a small scale. Air rises at the equator and over a blacktopped city or plowed field where it’s warmer. When hot air rises, we aren’t left without air to breathe. Air rushes in to fill the void, and we have wind.
This week’s destructive wind was rushing in to fill a void left bytherising air in anarea of low pressure to ournorthwest. Because the world is a rotating globe, the path of that rush gets twisted into a counterclockwise swirlaround that low, coming at us from thewest and southwest at the time of the strongest gusts Monday night. That was broadside to the back of the Spud’s screen, too much for the old timbers to withstand. It fell to the east, away from the road and away from Old Murphy and its giant potato.