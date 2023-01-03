We get it all in Teton Valley, heat waves, extreme cold, severe thunderstorms, blizzards, thick freezing fog; you name it. But one thing I hate to see in the forecast anywhere near here is freezing rain.
We’ve already seen freezing rain in the forecast a couple of times this season. Thankfully, it didn’t materialize into a full-blown ice storm, when ice accumulations reach a quarter of an inch or more. With lots of precipitation in the long-term outlooks and the wild temperature swings we’ve had, ice storms are certainly something we should all be aware of and ready for.
I used to think of ice storms as a Southern thing, but I didn’t know that the ice storm with the greatest accumulation of ice ever recorded from a single U.S. storm happened here in Idaho. It was the first three days of 1961, and it put down 8 inches of ice, devastating trees from Grangeville, Idaho, north to the Canadian border. Of course, there were widespread power outages as well.
Freezing rain happens when temperatures are warmer up high than on the ground, in other words, during an inversion. We have those frequently around here in the winter, but thank goodness it’s seldom so warm throughout the atmosphere that precipitation begins as rain and doesn’t freeze until after it hits the surface. When that happens, it coats that surface in a sheet of ice.
Things like roads, trees, windshields, and power lines all get a glaze of ice. The added weight of the ice can make tree branches break or bend low. If there’s a power line under that branch, it too straining under the weight of a coating of ice, that line is coming down, possibly with a startling boom and a flash if the transformer on the nearby power pole blows.
The power grid being what it is, the reach of a power failure can extend far past the origin. In other words, any time you hear tell of possible freezing rain nearby, think about what you’ll do if the power goes out. Do you have a generator? Fresh batteries in your flashlights? Clean water if you’re on a well with an electric motor? A way to stay warm without electricity? Do your kids know how dangerous downed power lines are and to stay far away from them?
Here’s a little tip I learned the hard way back east: Should a storm like this pass through our neck of the woods again, expect a double power outage. The first one happens when the weighted-down branches break the power lines and lasts until our great linemen can get out there on hazardous roads in terrible weather and repair the damage, which can be many, many miles in extent. The second outage happens after the warm-up begins. Those bent branches shed their ice and spring back up, breaking the same lines again, knocking out power until our first-responder linemen can repair them again.
Some weather observers are adding a little stick to the side of their rain gauges these days. It’s used to measure the thickness of any ice glaze that builds up on it. You know how thick the dowel was before the ice storm, probably three-quarters of an inch, so you measure in several places with a caliper, find the average thickness after the ice storm, do a little math, and when you report it, it lets the world know just how bad the ice storm really was. Pretty cagey, these meteorologists. That information will help make the forecast of the next ice storm a little more accurate.
We can always hope that ice storms remain rare events in Teton Valley weather, but hope mixed with the knowledge that here we must be prepared for just about anything!
