If you remember back to the beginning of the 2020-21 winter, we waxed up our skis when we got word that it would be a La Nina winter, a weather pattern that is said to bring our part of heaven colder and snowier conditions than normal. But bythe end of the winter, we found ourselves asking, “Where’s the snow?” as we moved into a drought.
For those who may not be familiar with the girl wedependedon, the El Nino, La Nina weather pattern, AKA El Nino-SouthernOscillation, or ENSO cycle, is a relatively newly discovered phenomenon. Seawater temperatures near the equator in the Southern Pacific Ocean often have animpact on global weather patterns. But as last winter showed, the girl does not always give us a reliable forecast. Many other factors play into the kind of winter we have. Fooled us once.
Then came this winter.Lo and behold, a second La Nina weather pattern developed. Two La Ninas (Las Ninas?) in a row is not uncommon;it’s called a double-dip. Looking back at past double dipping La Nina years, they usually foreshadow wetter and warmer than normal winters. Well, guess what. This winter was neither wetter nor warmer than normal. She fooled us again.
The lesson here isn’t to never trust girls. A better takeaway would be that we should not rely on any one indicator to predict what kind of weather lies ahead. The ENSO cycle, being newly discovered, may have received more attention than it deserved and devalued some of the many other factors that go into a long-range weather forecast or climate prediction. Other things are at work here besides La Nina, things strong enough to override her influence. Don’t blame her, but instead try to understand what those other, strongerforcesare.Only then canwe better understand why we are having weather that is seemingly out ofthe ordinary and how much more out of the ordinary it is likely to get.