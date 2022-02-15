Other than lack of snow, this winter has been notable for the fog we’ve had. I don’t have any historical data to support it, but it sure seems to me and others that we’ve had an unusual amount of fog lately. It could also be that there are more people traveling these days, and fog that would have otherwise gone unnoticed gets discovered.
If you’re over 35 and went to public school, you learned there are seven types of fog, but if you’re over 35 and went to a private school, you learned there are ten or more. I think there are more ways of classifying fog than there are kinds of fog. What matters most is how much territory it covers, how much it limits visibility, and whether it is frozen or garden-fresh. Knowing the conditions that cause fog to form is important if you want to figure your chances of running into some.
Let’s take the conditions that cause it first. Fog, of course, is a cloud, and the same conditions that cause a cloud in the sky cause fog on the ground. The ingredients are moisture and falling temperature. Air always contains water vapor, but we can’t see it; it’s a clear gas in the mix we call air, along with oxygen, nitrogen, and some others. In order for us to see it, the vapor has to change into tiny liquid droplets. Then, when thousands of those little droplets gather together, we can see them as a cloud. So what makes water vapor turn into a droplet of liquid water? In this case, getting colder does it. So at times when there’s lots of water vapor in the air near the surface, like after a rain, or above a body of water, or over a wet snowpack, and then the temperature drops far enough, poof, you get fog… sometimes. Other factors come into play too. Wind, for example. If there’s too much wind, dry air aloft mixes down into the moist air at the surface and dries it out. Too little wind, and the droplets settle onto the ground as dew or frost instead of fog. Fog requires a carefully balanced combination of moist air, cold air, and light wind. This winter, we have achieved that delicate balance day after day.
Smoke in the air, or other tiny particles, can make fog thicker by giving those water droplets something to form around. High air pressure and temperature inversions can make fog worse, too, by holding the cold, foggy air close to the ground, the old atmospheric lid.
When relatively small blobs of fog form, we often call it patchy fog. But because light wind is one factor that favors fog, that same wind will move those patches around at the whim of wind and geography. You’ll often notice much colder temperatures while you’re in a patch of fog, which makes sense if you remember that cold is one factor in making fog in the first place.
At other times, fog forms over miles and miles of territory. In that case, we talk about areas instead of patches. I might call them gigantic blobs or simply a stratus deck stuck to the ground.
Fog isn’t often uniform either, so if I report a light haze at my house, you might be struggling to see the hood of your car on Hwy 33 by the river, even though we’re in the same basic blob. And what is plain water droplet fog one place might be frozen fog in another. Freezing fog has its own special beauty and danger, which you can read more about in a previous blog.
Fog’s ability to hide nearby objects makes it perilous to aircraft and watercraft, and because it is often found in the company of wet, snowy, or icy roads, it is just as dangerous to drivers. Take the possibility of fog seriously in your travel plans.